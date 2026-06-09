Dallas Stars' non-binding Letter of Intent approved by Plano City Council

Tentatively scheduled for November 3, 2026, the special election would include proposition(s) related to the authority to impose a short-term motor vehicle rental tax, a hotel occupancy tax on hotel room bookings, an event parking tax, an event admissions tax, and a venue use tax on major league team members that play a professional game in the arena. Upon receiving approval from the State Comptroller, the City Council would consider an ordinance formally calling the venue tax election. The proposed venue taxes would support the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, and construction of the arena, as well as the development of related infrastructure and supporting improvements.