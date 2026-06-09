The Plano City Council approved several actions during its June 8 meeting marking the beginning of a deliberate and transparent process to consider a potential sports and entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend, anchored by the development and construction of a new multipurpose arena that will serve as the future home ice for the Dallas Stars.
Dallas Stars' non-binding Letter of Intent approved by Plano City Council
The approval marks the beginning of a deliberate and transparent process to consider a potential sports and entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend
City Council approved a non-binding Letter of Intent with the Dallas Stars, an incentive agreement with Levin Holdings and Cawley Partners, the establishment of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) for The Shops at Willow Bend and surrounding development area along the Dallas North Tollway, and a Venue Project Resolution for submission to the State Comptroller as required by state law for the City to call a special Venue Tax Election.
The TIRZ will include a sports and entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend which would include the arena, other sports and entertainment venues, retail, restaurants, residential development, public spaces and related infrastructure improvements designed to create a destination where residents can gather, connect and enjoy new community amenities close to home.
“Plano has built a reputation as a city that welcomes world-class partners and community-focused investment,” said Plano Mayor John Muns. “These actions are a significant first step as we evaluate the potential for a thoughtfully designed sports and entertainment district that reflects the priorities and values of our community.”
City leaders are committed to ensuring Plano residents and stakeholders have opportunities to participate and provide feedback. Community open houses will be held over the summer, and a special information page will be created on the City’s website that will be continually updated as the project progresses.
The newly established TIRZ applies only to the sports, entertainment and mixed-use area surrounding The Shops at Willow Bend and is intended to support potential future infrastructure and development needs within the TIRZ. The TIRZ boundary incorporates only non-residential properties along the Dallas North Tollway. The sports and entertainment district will be developed in partnership with Levin Holdings and Cawley Partners and Centennial.
“The Shops at Willow Bend has long been in our sights as an ideal location for creating a vibrant destination that blends sports and entertainment, retail, dining, office space and housing,” said Steven Levin of Levin Holdings. “It’s an opportunity to reimagine this property as a place where the community can come together and where Plano can continue to grow and thrive.”
As required by state law, the resolution must be submitted to and approved by the State Comptroller before the City may proceed with calling the election.
Tentatively scheduled for November 3, 2026, the special election would include proposition(s) related to the authority to impose a short-term motor vehicle rental tax, a hotel occupancy tax on hotel room bookings, an event parking tax, an event admissions tax, and a venue use tax on major league team members that play a professional game in the arena. Upon receiving approval from the State Comptroller, the City Council would consider an ordinance formally calling the venue tax election. The proposed venue taxes would support the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, and construction of the arena, as well as the development of related infrastructure and supporting improvements.
Keeping Plano residents informed and engaged throughout the process will be a key priority moving forward. Two In-Person Community Open Houses will be held inside The Shops at Willow Bend property:
· Wednesday, July 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
· Tuesday, July 14, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Attendees should use the entrance by Equinox and Crate & Barrel.
A Self-Guided Virtual Community Open House will be available for those unable to attend in person events:
· July 8 – July 22 at plano.gov/WillowBendDistrict.
Next steps for the City will include traffic modeling and mobility analysis to better understand how a potential sports and entertainment district could affect surrounding roadways, intersections, parking, pedestrian access and overall traffic flow in the area.
The City is launching a dedicated webpage that will be updated with project information, frequently asked questions and opportunities for residents to stay informed throughout the process at plano.gov/WillowBendDistrict.