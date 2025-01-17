Dallas Stars, City of Farmers Branch officially open Ryse Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch

The facility is the second multisport facility in the Dallas Stars’ portfolio of athletic facilities, along with the eight Children’s Health StarCenters across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. In October 2022, the Stars purchased RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport at The MAC in Lewisville, Texas as the club’s first investment in multisport facilities. A 38,000-square-foot, air-conditioned multisport activity center, the facility features eight USA Volleyball regulation courts, four NBA regulation hardwood basketball courts, a full concession stand, and strength and conditioning space. The MAC also proudly serves as the new home to the Drive Nation Volleyball Club, acquired by the Stars in December 2024.