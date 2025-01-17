Dallas Stars, City of Farmers Branch officially open Ryse Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars and the City of Farmers Branch officially opened RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch, a multi-purpose athletic facility adjacent to Children’s Health StarCenter Farmers Branch. The official ribbon cutting ceremony included City of Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne, Lee Lewis Construction Executive Vice President Ty Parsons and other dignitaries.
The 81,780 square-foot facility is expected to serve more than 50,000 unique youth athletes annually with the ability to configure up to eight basketball courts or up to 16 volleyball courts at one time, depending on sports programming for the day. The facility is now home to Texas Advantage Volleyball (TAV), one of the most successful club volleyball organizations in the United States.
“We are thrilled to officially open our multisport facility in Farmers Branch,” Alberts said. “Mayor Lynne and the City of Farmers Branch have been tremendous partners in creating a shared vision for creating a unique athletic space that can benefit individuals of all ages. As the demand continues to grow for our multisport facilities, the Stars are focused on continuing to expand our organization’s footprint across the Lone Star State.”
As a leader in youth and recreational sports with over 80,000 active participants and 8.5 million visitors per year through their ten facilities, the Dallas Stars’ investment in multisport properties is the next step in their reach beyond their core ice-related customers into additional youth sports for athletes across the Metroplex.
"Farmers Branch is proud to partner with the Dallas Stars in opening the StarCenter Multisport facility, which will serve as a beacon for youth sports in North Texas and strengthen community engagement," Lynne said. "The launch of this state-of-the-art complex embodies the City's commitment to providing world-class amenities, fostering athletic excellence, teamwork, and community connection for families in Farmers Branch and across the region."
Construction on the project was overseen by Lee Lewis Construction, Inc. which has four offices in Texas and has been a leader in commercial construction since 1976.
The facility is the second multisport facility in the Dallas Stars’ portfolio of athletic facilities, along with the eight Children’s Health StarCenters across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. In October 2022, the Stars purchased RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport at The MAC in Lewisville, Texas as the club’s first investment in multisport facilities. A 38,000-square-foot, air-conditioned multisport activity center, the facility features eight USA Volleyball regulation courts, four NBA regulation hardwood basketball courts, a full concession stand, and strength and conditioning space. The MAC also proudly serves as the new home to the Drive Nation Volleyball Club, acquired by the Stars in December 2024.
In April 2024, the Stars and the City of Northlake, Texas officially broke ground on StarCenter Multisport Northlake. The 225,000 square-foot multi-purpose athletic facility will feature two NHL regulation sheets of ice and eight basketball courts, which can be converted to 16 volleyball courts. The facility is scheduled to open in January of 2026.
For more information about RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch, please visit StarCenterMultisport.com