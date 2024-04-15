Stars and Town of Northlake Announce Starcenter Multisport

This will be the third multisport facility in the Dallas Stars’ portfolio of athletic facilities, along with the eight Children’s Health StarCenters across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. In October 2022, the Stars purchased The MAC in Lewisville, Texas as the club’s first investment in multisport facilities. A 38,000-square-foot, air-conditioned multisports activity center, the MAC features eight USA Volleyball regulation courts, four NBA regulation hardwood basketball courts, a full concession stand and food court area. The facility is also home to Texas Advantage Volleyball (TAV), one of the most successful club volleyball organizations in the United States.