FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars and the Town of Northlake formally broke ground on the construction of StarCenter Multisport Northlake. The 225,000 square-foot multi-purpose athletic facility will feature two NHL regulation sheets of ice and eight basketball courts, which can be converted to 16 volleyball courts. The facility is scheduled to open in late fall of 2025.
Stars and Town of Northlake Announce Starcenter Multisport
As a leader in youth and recreational sports with over 80,000 active participants and 8.5M visitors per year through their nine facilities, the Dallas Stars’ investment in multi-sport properties is the next step in their reach beyond their core ice-related customers into additional youth sports for athletes across the Metroplex.
This will be the third multisport facility in the Dallas Stars’ portfolio of athletic facilities, along with the eight Children’s Health StarCenters across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. In October 2022, the Stars purchased The MAC in Lewisville, Texas as the club’s first investment in multisport facilities. A 38,000-square-foot, air-conditioned multisports activity center, the MAC features eight USA Volleyball regulation courts, four NBA regulation hardwood basketball courts, a full concession stand and food court area. The facility is also home to Texas Advantage Volleyball (TAV), one of the most successful club volleyball organizations in the United States.
Construction on the project will be overseen by Lee Lewis Construction, Inc. (www.leelewis.com) which has four offices in Texas and has been a leader in commercial construction since 1976.