FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today a partnership with NY2LA Sports with the aim to grow and support grassroots basketball across North Texas.
Stars announce partnership with NY2LA Sports in support of local grassroots basketball
With the development of two multisport facilities in progress, the Stars have furthered their commitment to providing engaging and enriching experiences for youth athletes across sports. NY2LA, a national grassroots basketball platform, is set to host high-level tournaments and camps for children and teens at the Dallas Stars’ facilities around the Metroplex. The Stars and NY2LA Sports will provide a first-class experience on and off the basketball court, while also creating positive economic and social impact on the surrounding communities.
“The Dallas Stars are thrilled to partner with NY2LA Sports in growing the youth sports scene in North Texas,” said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “NY2LA Sports is the best at what they do – running and organizing youth and high school-age basketball leagues and tournaments. This partnership puts a premier brand behind our new multisport facilities and will give children an opportunity to develop and compete on the biggest stages within the DFW market. The demand for youth sports in North Texas continues to grow and we are proud to provide outstanding facilities for these kids to train and compete.”
NY2LA Sports is renowned as one of the premier independent basketball platforms in the country and has been for nearly two decades. In partnership with the Stars, the organization will serve as a catalyst for growing high school and youth sports in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. NY2LA Sports’ national platform will also draw top players and teams from around the country to events and tournaments held in North Texas.
“NY2LA Sports is extremely excited to be partnering with the Dallas Stars organization, bringing new energy and enthusiasm around the basketball world in the Texas communities and the surrounding states,” said Co-Owner of NY2LA Sports Jeremy McGlothlin.
The Stars purchased The MAC -- a multisport facility in Lewisville, Texas -- in 2022 and partnered with the City of Farmers Branch on the new StarCenter Multisport at Farmers Branch as cornerstones for the club's effort to develop local youth sports. The 81,780 square-foot facility at Farmers Branch, scheduled to open in December, is expected to serve more than 50,000 unique youth athletes annually with the ability to configure up to eight basketball courts or up to 16 volleyball courts at one time. The StarCenter Multisport at Farmers Branch will serve as the national hub for the Milwaukee-based organization.
“We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Brad Alberts and the Dallas Stars organization and the whole North Texas community,” said Co-Owner of NY2LA Sports Kevin Fisher.
Thousands of NY2LA Sports participants have secured college scholarships over the years, with several players also fulfilling their dream to play at the NBA level, including current NBA players Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Chet Holmgren, Brandin Podziemski, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Myles Turner, Kevon Looney, D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Jordan Poole, Bradley Beal, Anthony Black, Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Baldwin Jr., among others.