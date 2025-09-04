Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster 

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today their 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
FORWARDS
NO.
PLAYER
TEAM
61
Sean Chisholm
Dartmouth (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
75
Jaxon Fude
Red Deer (WHL)
39
Emil Hemming
Barrie (OHL)
64
Brandon Gorzynski
Calgary (WHL)
62
Justin Ertel
Texas (AHL)
47
Angus MacDonell
Brampton (OHL)
60
Ayrton Martino
Clarkson (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
63
Charlie Paquette
Guelph (OHL)
52
Kaleb Pearson
U. of PEI (U Sports) / Idaho (ECHL)
45
Cameron Schmidt
Vancouver (WHL)
37
Harrison Scott
Maine (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
65
Dawson Sharkey
Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
67
Artem Shlaine
Arizona State (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
DEFENSEMEN
NO.
PLAYER
TEAM
57
Tommy Bergsland
Colgate (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
42
Tristan Bertucci
Barrie (OHL)
73
Anthony Cristoforo
Windsor (OHL)
78
Aidan Hreschuk
Boston College (NCAA)
41
Niilopekka Muhonen
Medicine Hat (WHL)
35
Connor Punnett
Idaho (ECHL)
27
Trey Taylor
Clarkson (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
GOALTENDERS
NO.
PLAYER
TEAM
32
Ben Kraws
Texas (AHL) / Idaho (ECHL)
50
Arno Tiefensee
Adler Mannheim (DEL)
Saturday, Sept. 13
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, Sept. 14
Dallas Stars @ Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m. CT
Victory+ will broadcast both games with Brien Rea and Brent Severyn calling the action. Both games can also be found on DallasStars.com and DetroitRedWings.com.
Tickets are free for the general public and can be secured here. Parking is also available in the Comerica Center Garage for $15. Doors open one hour prior to puck drop.