A new dawn in Dallas: Assessing Stars’ opportunities under a new staff

Rantanen is an intriguing part of all of this. By contract alone, he is the team’s most important player. And when you consider that over the past four seasons, he’s the seventh leading scorer in the league, he is a true superstar. But intertwined in all of that is the fact he could be a true leader for this organization – and the tip of the spear for Gulutzan’s message. In the brief time we have been able to observe Rantanen at the rink, he is a dedicated worker who loves a routine. By working outside the norms of his fellow Finns, Rantanen often puts himself in daily contact with healthy scratches and backup goalie. He is comfortable with these interactions and he clearly has the look of a leader when he’s just walking around. Mix in the fact that he also seems to have an edge on the ice, and you can imagine his impact in the next eight years.