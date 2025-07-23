2025-26 Player Profile: Radek Faksa
After spending last season in St. Louis, the longtime Stars center is back in Victory Green in hopes of making a strong impact
Age: 31
Birthplace: Vitkov, Czech Republic
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points, 13:01 avg. TOI in 70 games with St. Louis
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points, 15:06 avg. TOI in 7 games
Contract: Signed as a free agent. In the first year of a three-year deal that averages $2 million per season.
Performance Evaluation: After nine seasons with the Stars, Faksa was traded to St. Louis in the summer of 2024 and played 70 games with the Blues. He filled a similar role as he did with the Stars, serving as a physical and defensive bottom-six center. His minutes and role both increased under head coach Jim Montgomery, who previously coached Faksa in Dallas from 2018-2019. The veteran tallied 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) and averaged 13:01 in time on ice. The big center has been a steady defensive presence for all of his career and also is one of the better faceoff men in the league. Faksa won 57.0 percent of 758 draws for the Blues, which was tied for the 11th best percentage in the NHL. Throughout his nine seasons with the Stars, only Tyler Seguin won more draws. He scored double-digit goals in four of his first five NHL seasons, but his recent output has been closer to the five he had last season with St. Louis.
Expectations for 2025-26: Because the Stars are under a new coaching staff, it’s difficult to speculate how Faksa might fit in and impact the team. He is a big body at 6-3, 215, and the Stars would like to be “harder to play against.” Faksa had 115 hits last season for the Blues, which would have placed him second on the light-hitting Stars. Dallas also saw its puck possession game slip last season and a reason for that could be their faceoff winning percentage that dropped from 54.0 percent (2nd) to 52.1 percent (7th). Faksa can definitely help in that area. By signing Matt Duchene to a four-year contract extension and trading Mason Marchment, the Stars are now heavy at center and lighter at wing. That means some centers will have to play wing. While Faksa has the body to do it, it will be interesting to see if Glen Gulutzan and his coaching staff look more to players like Wyatt Johnston or Sam Steel to be flexible. It sure looks like Roope Hintz and Duchene will start at center, and Faksa could be a good fit on the third or fourth line at the pivot. At 31 years old, Faksa still is in a great place in his professional career and can be helpful in a lot of different ways. In seven playoff games against Winnipeg last season, he had 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) and was plus-7. Stars general manager Jim Nill mentioned that the team missed Faksa’s physicality, faceoffs, penalty killing and defensive acumen. In addition, he’s a homegrown player that fills a need for the team. He gives Dallas calm experience with younger legs, and the reunion should be a beneficial one for both sides.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.