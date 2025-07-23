2025-26 Player Profile: Radek Faksa

Expectations for 2025-26: Because the Stars are under a new coaching staff, it’s difficult to speculate how Faksa might fit in and impact the team. He is a big body at 6-3, 215, and the Stars would like to be “harder to play against.” Faksa had 115 hits last season for the Blues, which would have placed him second on the light-hitting Stars. Dallas also saw its puck possession game slip last season and a reason for that could be their faceoff winning percentage that dropped from 54.0 percent (2nd) to 52.1 percent (7th). Faksa can definitely help in that area. By signing Matt Duchene to a four-year contract extension and trading Mason Marchment, the Stars are now heavy at center and lighter at wing. That means some centers will have to play wing. While Faksa has the body to do it, it will be interesting to see if Glen Gulutzan and his coaching staff look more to players like Wyatt Johnston or Sam Steel to be flexible. It sure looks like Roope Hintz and Duchene will start at center, and Faksa could be a good fit on the third or fourth line at the pivot. At 31 years old, Faksa still is in a great place in his professional career and can be helpful in a lot of different ways. In seven playoff games against Winnipeg last season, he had 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) and was plus-7. Stars general manager Jim Nill mentioned that the team missed Faksa’s physicality, faceoffs, penalty killing and defensive acumen. In addition, he’s a homegrown player that fills a need for the team. He gives Dallas calm experience with younger legs, and the reunion should be a beneficial one for both sides.