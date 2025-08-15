2025-26 Player Profile: Nathan Bastian

Expectations for 2025-26: The Stars could be getting Bastian at the perfect time. The big winger was on a two-year contract that averaged $1.35 million and seemed to be a significant part of the Devils organization. However, he was allowed to become an unrestricted free agent in July. His one-year contract at $775,000 is sort of a “prove-it” deal, and Dallas could be the benefactor of a very motivated player. That said, Bastian’s best asset might be that he is a relentless competitor at all times. A feisty fourth liner, he brings plenty of physicality to the ice. He had 138 hits last season and has posted over 135 in four of his five NHL seasons. He’s not incredibly fast, but Dallas already has speedy skaters in Colin Blackwell and Sam Steel. He is big, and the Stars are hoping to be a bigger team that’s in turn harder to play against. Bastian can kill penalties (he averaged 0:42 in shorthanded ice time per game last season), and he clearly had the trust of multiple coaching staffs in his time in New Jersey. While he missed time with an injury and was a healthy scratch at times, he also had his share of games playing in the 14-minute range, especially down the stretch last season. He played in all five playoff games for the Devils and averaged 11:36 in time on ice, producing six shots on goal and 15 hits. He can fight, but he’s not a regular fighter. Even so, he isn’t afraid to take on some of the NHL’s established brawlers (Ryan Lomberg, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Hartman, to name a few). He had one fight last season and finished with 31 penalty minutes. Bastian should be a nice depth addition to the Stars and help craft a healthy competition for playing time in the bottom six.