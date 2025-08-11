2025-26 Player Profile: Lian Bichsel
After making a sizable splash in his rookie season, the young defenseman looks to be on the brink of a big year in his development
Age: 21
Birthplace: Olten, Switzerland
Height/Weight: 6-7, 231
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points, 14:53 avg. TOI in 38 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 0 goals, 1 assist, 11:47 avg. TOI in 18 games
Contract: On second year of three-year entry level contract that averages $918,333 per season
Performance Evaluation: Bichsel has become yet another in the line of recent Stars first-round draft picks who have stepped up quickly, and that’s been a key to building a roster that is both diverse and accomplished. The big defenseman from Switzerland completed his first full season in North America and looks like a significant part of the blueline moving forward. Bichsel, who played three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, mixed in 16 games with the Texas Stars in 2023-24 before returning overseas. Last year, he jumped in full-time in North America, and that seemed to help him a great deal with his overall game. He started in the AHL and played 28 games, collecting 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) and establishing himself as a physical presence. Bichsel got a nice look-see when he played a handful of NHL games in December, but was sent back to the minors to further work on his game. He was called back up in January, and in the first game in his return (against Vegas), Miro Heiskanen suffered a knee injury and was out for the rest of the regular season. That created an opportunity for Bichsel to become a regular, and he did just that. Even when the Stars traded for Cody Ceci, Bichsel took regular shifts next to Ilya Lyubushkin or Matt Dumba and continued to grow as a player. Getting 18 playoff games was huge for the rookie, as he was able to defend against some of the best players in the NHL and learn to understand the emotional ups and downs of postseason hockey.
Expectations for 2025-26: With the Stars parting ways with Ceci, Dumba and Brendan Smith in the offseason, Bichsel has an important place in the lineup this year. He has some strong right-handed candidates to play beside on the third pairing, but it actually seems like he will be the constant in that deployment. The sturdy lefty is the most physical player on the Dallas blueline, and that role will only be elevated with the recent departures. He could play beside Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic or even Nils Lundkvist, and the different players would create the need for some adjustments from the 21-year-old. He averaged 16.4 hits per 60 minutes last season and led the team with 155 overall, despite only playing 38 games. Colin Blackwell was second amongst the regulars at 6.9 hits per 60. Bichsel upped that number even more in the playoffs, dishing out 21 hits per 60. Bottom line, if the Stars hope to be a more physical team, Bichsel will be a significant cog in the machine. Defensively, Bichsel is a good skater and he seems to be learning positioning and decision-making. His giveaway numbers were low during the regular season, but he led the team in the playoffs. That’s part of growing up. He can contribute offensively, and that would be good if he gets to play beside Lundkvist. That said, having a veteran like Petrovic could actually bring out more of his skill game, the way it did when the two played beside each other in the AHL and for a large chunk of the postseason. This will be a big year for Bichsel. He has a great niche in the lineup, and there’s a good chance he gets more comfortable in that space with his first full season in the NHL. But the challenge will be learning to walk the line of being a physical player in the NHL while also probably serving as the top candidate to stand up for his teammates on the ice.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.