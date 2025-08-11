2025-26 Player Profile: Lian Bichsel

Expectations for 2025-26: With the Stars parting ways with Ceci, Dumba and Brendan Smith in the offseason, Bichsel has an important place in the lineup this year. He has some strong right-handed candidates to play beside on the third pairing, but it actually seems like he will be the constant in that deployment. The sturdy lefty is the most physical player on the Dallas blueline, and that role will only be elevated with the recent departures. He could play beside Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic or even Nils Lundkvist, and the different players would create the need for some adjustments from the 21-year-old. He averaged 16.4 hits per 60 minutes last season and led the team with 155 overall, despite only playing 38 games. Colin Blackwell was second amongst the regulars at 6.9 hits per 60. Bichsel upped that number even more in the playoffs, dishing out 21 hits per 60. Bottom line, if the Stars hope to be a more physical team, Bichsel will be a significant cog in the machine. Defensively, Bichsel is a good skater and he seems to be learning positioning and decision-making. His giveaway numbers were low during the regular season, but he led the team in the playoffs. That’s part of growing up. He can contribute offensively, and that would be good if he gets to play beside Lundkvist. That said, having a veteran like Petrovic could actually bring out more of his skill game, the way it did when the two played beside each other in the AHL and for a large chunk of the postseason. This will be a big year for Bichsel. He has a great niche in the lineup, and there’s a good chance he gets more comfortable in that space with his first full season in the NHL. But the challenge will be learning to walk the line of being a physical player in the NHL while also probably serving as the top candidate to stand up for his teammates on the ice.