STEM Day presented by Tech CU introduces more than 700 students to STEM through the lens of hockey at SAP Center

On Monday, November 3, SAP Center brought innovation to the Shark Tank as the San Jose Sharks, in partnership with Science of Sport, Tech CU, and the Sharks Foundation hosted STEM Day, an immersive learning experience designed to make science, technology, engineering, and math both accessible and exciting for Bay Area youth.

More than 700 students in grades 4–8 from Willow Glen Elementary, G.W. Hellyer Elementary, Windmill Springs Elementary, John Muir Elementary, Nimitz Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, and Wood Middle School filled the arena for the all-day event. They explored how STEM concepts shape the sport of hockey, from the physics of a slapshot to the engineering of player equipment.