STEM Day presented by Tech CU introduces more than 700 students to STEM through the lens of hockey at SAP Center

The Sharks Foundation host students for STEM day at SAP

On Monday, November 3, SAP Center brought innovation to the Shark Tank as the San Jose Sharks, in partnership with Science of Sport, Tech CU, and the Sharks Foundation hosted STEM Day, an immersive learning experience designed to make science, technology, engineering, and math both accessible and exciting for Bay Area youth.

More than 700 students in grades 4–8 from Willow Glen Elementary, G.W. Hellyer Elementary, Windmill Springs Elementary, John Muir Elementary, Nimitz Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, and Wood Middle School filled the arena for the all-day event. They explored how STEM concepts shape the sport of hockey, from the physics of a slapshot to the engineering of player equipment.

20251103_STEM_DAY4440-(1)

HANDS ON LEARNING MEETS HOCKEY

Throughout the event, students rotated through 10 interactive stations facilitated by volunteers from Team Teal and Tech CU, covering topics such as measurements, coding, friction, reaction time, and hockey engineering. Stations included: Measurements, Coding, STEM Hockey Trivia, Passing Angles & Trajectory, Goalie Reaction Time, Friction Experiment, Uniform & Equipment Design, Shooting Accuracy, Exploring Shot Types, and Financial Literacy supported by Tech CU.

Students tested acceleration on synthetic ice, explored the science of puck movement, and even designed their own hockey jerseys, with Sharks mascot S.J. Sharkie popping by each station to cheer students on and participate in the activities.

20251103_STEM_DAY4462-(1)

ACCESS AND EQUITY AT THE TANK

Presented by Tech CU and the Sharks Foundation, STEM Day removed barriers to experiential learning, with more than 500 students attending at no cost through Tech CU and Sharks Foundation funding. The two organizations also covered the costs of bus transportation for two of the Title 1 schools, ensuring equitable access for all participants. Vice President – Growth Market & Development Richard Ruiz said, “"Tech CU is thrilled to power STEM Day at the SAP Center! Over 800 local students dove into hands-on learning - exploring the science behind hockey, discovering STEM concepts in action, and an opportunity to learn firsthand the importance of financial literacy and its application to everyday life. Together with the San Jose Sharks Foundation and Science of Sport, we’re proud to inspire the next generation of innovators!"

Every attendee received a free lunch, a commemorative t-shirt, a Sharks swag bag, and two tickets to a future Sharks home game. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., SAP Center transformed into a real-world classroom where students could experiment, problem-solve, and build confidence.

20251103_STEM_DAY4459-(1)

INSPIRING FUTURE INNOVATORS

At its core, STEM Day supports the Sharks Foundation’s mission to empower youth through education and wellness programs while advancing equitable access to hockey. The program demonstrated that STEM is everywhere, including on the ice.

“STEM Day is a perfect example of how we can use hockey to spark curiosity and confidence in young people,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director, Sharks Foundation & Head of Community Impact, Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “By connecting the excitement of the game with hands-on learning, we’re helping students see that STEM is all around them and that they belong in these spaces.”

