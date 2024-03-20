Sharks to host Celebration of South Asian Heritage at SAP Center on March 23

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the UPMA Holi Celebration that will take place outside of SAP Center on Barack Obama Blvd. Activities will include color throwing, celebratory music, guided dancing, food, a special appearance by BigBoss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash, and much more. The event is being organized by Karma & INDTVUSA (@INDTVUSA). To purchase tickets to the UPMA Holi Celebration, click HERE. Participants in color throwing must change clothes before entering SAP Center for the Sharks game.

Additional activities at the game will include festive dancing and live vocal performances by **Voice of Bay Area** founded by Jagruti Desai Shaw on the North Concourse and **Rungmunch**, a South Asian theatre in the Bay Area founded by Smita and Madhav Karhade, in the Hop Valley Bar located on the concourse above the South Entrance. The national anthem will be performed by local Indian singer **Manasa Gadepalli**, a software engineer at Dell and a classically-trained professional Indian singer from the Bay Area, and dance performances during both intermissions on the ice will be performed by **Gurus of Dance**, a Bollywood dance, drama, and entertainment company based in Milpitas. Free henna tattoo art will be available for all fans on the concourse near the north and south entrances throughout the game.