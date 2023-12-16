Recognition Given for Making Positive Community and Economic Impacts in San José

Nominated by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan (@MattMahanSJ) and City Councilmembers Dev Davis (District 6) and Bien Doan (@BienDoanSJ) (District 7), the award recognizes businesses in each council district for making positive community and economic impacts in San José.

Since opening its doors in September of 1993, SAP Center at San Jose has been a top economic generator for the City of San Jose, hosting more than 150 events on average each year including San Jose Sharks hockey games, other sporting events, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more. By bringing world-class athletes, entertainers, and events to San Jose, Sharks Sports & Entertainment is responsible for driving hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors from out of the area to downtown San Jose each year, filling restaurants, bars, and hotels on event nights. In 2023, SAP Center hosted both the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, two nationally recognized events that brought thousands of visitors to San Jose and garnered significant media attention for the city.

Through the Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity), the official charitable arm of the San Jose Sharks, Sharks Sports & Entertainment remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of underserved youth and families in our community with an emphasis in the areas of education, health and safety, and character development. Through community-based programs and Community Assist Grants, the Sharks Foundation donates time and money to several local non-profit beneficiaries each year. This past November, the Sharks Foundation was recognized by the Silicon Valley Business Journal at No. 22 on their list of the top 50 Corporate Philanthropists in the area. These rankings were based on the Sharks Foundation’s financial contributions during the 2021-22 season in which it gave $842,093 to Silicon Valley-based, high-performing non-profits and distributed $906,000 in total.

As the American Hockey League affiliate for the San Jose Sharks, the San Jose Barracuda continue to thrive in San Jose and at its new home, Tech CU Arena (@techcuarena). In August, 2022, the Barracuda proudly opened the new, state-of-the-art, 4,200-seat arena at Sharks Ice at San Jose, the crown jewel of a 200,000 square foot expansion of the Sharks Ice at San Jose public skating facility. Unanimously approved by the San Jose City Council in January 2020, the expansion included two additional recreational ice sheets, increasing the building's total ice sheets to six and doubling the facility's footprint to just under 400,000 square feet. The expansion makes Sharks Ice at San Jose the largest ice facility in the United States and is LEED-certified Silver with a focus on green building initiatives including Bloom Energy cells, high efficiency LED lighting, electric Zamboni, and electric vehicle chargers. This February, the Barracuda will host the American Hockey League All-Star Classic at Tech CU Arena, an event that will showcase the City of San Jose to an international hockey audience.

“We are thankful to Mayor Mahan and Councilmembers Davis and Doan for recognizing the tremendous impact that Sharks Sports & Entertainment and the San Jose Barracuda have in our community,” said Sharks Sports & Entertainment President Jonathan Becher (@JBecher). “As a longstanding community partner with the City of San Jose, we understand the importance of our role as a leader in shaping the future of this city and look forward to working closely with city officials to ensure that the Sharks, SAP Center, the Sharks Foundation, and the San Jose Barracuda continue to thrive for the betterment and benefit of the city and its residents.”

“When I was asked to nominate a large business in my district who plays a big part in driving economic and community benefit for San Jose, Sharks Sports & Entertainment was the obvious choice,” said Councilmember Dev Davis. “I want to congratulate them and thank them on behalf of the city and our community for their efforts.”

The inaugural Community and Economic Champions were first announced at the City’s annual Entrepreneurship Month event held on November 16 at San José City Hall and hosted by the City's Office of Economic Development and Cultural Affairs. In total, 22 local businesses were honored with this prestigious award.

ABOUT THE SAN JOSE SHARKS

The San Jose Sharks are the Bay Area’s lone National Hockey League (NHL) franchise based in San Jose, California. Since being founded as an expansion team in 1991, the Sharks have committed to be a leader in our community and a pioneer in sports and entertainment. The Sharks organization remains steadfast in its pursuit to create an inclusive environment surrounding the team and to connect diverse groups of people for the good of the community. It doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter your background. We are all #TealTogether.

ABOUT SAP CENTER AT SAN JOSE

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, SAP Center at San Jose is the premier sports and entertainment venue in Northern California. Each year, SAP Center hosts approximately 150 events featuring professional and amateur athletes, Olympic athletes, Grammy award-winners, international recording artists, and a variety of performers who appeal to children and families alike. SAP Center at San Jose is home to the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League. For more information about SAP Center at San Jose and for a list of upcoming events, visit the SAP Center home page at www.sapcenter.com.

ABOUT THE SHARKS FOUNDATION

Established in 1994, the Sharks Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth and families in the community with an emphasis in the areas of education, health and safety, and character development. Since inception, the Sharks Foundation has positively impacted the lives of individuals in the community through its contributions to local non-profit organizations. The Sharks Foundation and the San Jose Sharks are committed to being to a good community partner and continuing to make a positive impact through 2040 and beyond. To learn more about how the Sharks Foundation is helping underserved youth and families in need in the community, visit the Sharks Foundation's website, view the 2022-23 Community Annual Report or connect via Facebook, Instagram or X.

ABOUT THE SAN JOSE BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda are the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League. Established in 2015, the San Jose Barracuda play home games at Tech CU Arena, the state-of-the-art, 4,200-seat arena located at Sharks Ice at San Jose. For more information about the San Jose Barracuda visit www.sjbarracuda.com.

