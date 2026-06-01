San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers

Heise, 20, appeared in 63 games for Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 63 points (29 goals, 34 assists). He led his team in goals, was third in points, and fourth in assists, setting career bests in each category. He also appeared in 16 postseason games, helping the Raiders reach the WHL Final. He posted six points (two goals, four assists).

The six-foot-three, 172-pound native of Calgary Alberta, was selected by San Jose in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2025 NHL draft. Heise is committed to the University of Denver for the 2026-27 season.

Mutryn, 19, played for the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), recording 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 54 games. He finished fifth on the team in points, and was one of three 30-goal scorers for the club. Among the league rookies, he was fifth in points, fourth in goals and assists, and was third in points per game (1.26, min. 30 games). He also appeared in 21 postseason games, helping the Wildcats reach the QMJHL Final, posting 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 21 games.

The six-foot-one, 209-pound native of Norwell, MA, was selected by San Jose in the third round (95th overall) in the 2025 NHL draft. Mutryn is committed to Boston College for the 2026-27 season.

Ravensbergen, 19, appeared in 46 games for the Prince George Cougars, earning a 32-13-0 record along with four shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average (GAA), and .919 save percentage (SV%). He led the WHL in wins and SV%, was tied for second in shutouts, and finished fourth in GAA. By the end of the season, he was named the WHL Goaltender of the Year (Del Wilson Memorial Trophy), WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team, and was named Sharks Prospect of the Week four times. He allowed two goals or fewer 25 times, and registered an eight-game winning streak (Nov. 11-Dec. 7).

Internationally, he represented Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championship, earning a Bronze Medal.

The six-foot-five, 195-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, was selected by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Draft (first round, 30th overall). He is committed to Michigan State in the fall.



Wang, 18, split his season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Oshawa Generals and Niagara IceDogs, earning 26 total points (six goals, 20 assists) across 57 games. He ranked third in goals and points and tied for third in assists among Niagara defensemen. He helped Niagara clinch a postseason berth, appearing in five games, registering three assists.

Internationally, he represented Team China at the World Championship D1, Group B, helping China achieve a Silver Medal finish, appearing in five games, scoring four points (two goals, two assists). He was named Best Defenseman for the Tournament, and led all blueliners in goals.

The six-foot-five, 223-pound native of Beijing, China, was selected by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Draft (second round, 33rd overall). Wang is committed to Boston University for the 2026-27 season.