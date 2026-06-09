Sharks to hold annual Prospect Scrimmage July 2 at Tech CU Arena

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that the organization will host the annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena, home of the San Jose Barracuda, on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. PT.

The scrimmage will be the first opportunity prior to the 2026-27 season to see several high-level prospects within the Sharks system compete against one another. For the second consecutive season, the Sharks are slated to select second overall after winning the second draw in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery to jump from the ninth spot. Additionally, San Jose owns the 20th overall selection, previously acquired from Edmonton, and have eight total selections in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft starting on June 26.

Several of the players selected in this year’s draft will debut in Teal during the team’s Development Camp.

Tickets for the Prospect Scrimmage will be available in an exclusive pre-sale for Sharks365, Sharks Premium and Barracuda Battery members as well as Global Partners starting on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. and will go on sale to the general public the following day on Thursday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Sharks 365 members and Youth Hockey groups will receive information on how to purchase in the respective presale windows.

Seats along the glass will be available for $25 each. Seats in the second row and above can be purchased for $11 by the general public, $9 for Youth Hockey teams, and $8 for members of the presale group. General on-sale tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, with net proceeds from ticket sales benefitting the Sharks Foundation.

For those who cannot attend the game in person, the Sharks will also stream the game via the Sharks digital platforms, and the call can also be heard on the Sharks Audio Network.

All fans in attendance will receive a rally towel and can enjoy live music pregame, in addition to in-game tunes from a DJ.

Sharks365 is a flexible full-season membership that provides unmatched access to a team with young stars headlined by players such as Yaroslav Askarov, Macklin Celebrini, Sam Dickinson, William Eklund, Collin Graf, Michael Misa, and Will Smith, exclusive member events discounts on food, beverage and merchandise as well as custom benefits that fit your needs. More information on Sharks365 is available here.

More details surrounding the Sharks development camp, including the full schedule, roster and prospect scrimmage format will be announced at a later date.

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