Sharks Foundation hosts dental screenings with healthier kids foundation at Lowell Elementary School

Foundation Provides $40,000 Grant to Provide Dental Screenings with Healthier Kids Foundation

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The Sharks Foundation joined Healthier Kids Foundation at Lowell Elementary School in San Jose for a dental health activation designed to support youth wellness and expand access to essential care for local students.

The visit brought together Sharks staff, community partners, and special guest San Jose District 3 Councilmember Anthony Tordillos, to highlight the importance of early oral healthcare for children. S.J. Sharkie visited with two second-grade classrooms while the students received their free and comprehensive screenings, handing out hygiene kits and beanies and spending time with the children as they learned about healthy habits.

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The activation was part of a $40,000 Community Assist Grant awarded to Healthier Kids Foundation in support of its Dental First program, which helps remove health barriers impacting Silicon Valley youth. Through the program and Sharks Foundation grant, Healthier Kids Foundation will provide dental screenings and oral health resources, including Sharks-branded toothbrushes, to approximately 1,600 Bay Area students ages 5-12 during the 2025-26 school year. The donation will allow the organization to increase their number of screening visits, enhance their case management services, provide necessary screening materials, and improve outreach efforts.  

Additionally, the Sharks Video Productions team filmed an educational tutorial featuring S.J. Sharkie that will be incorporated into Healthier Kids Foundation’s student curriculum. The video will teach essential oral health habits including proper brushing and flossing, the importance of regular dental visits, preventive care practices, and healthy food choices. The video will launch in March, coinciding with National Children’s Dental Health Month, and be integrated into Healthier Kids Foundation’s educational programming for students across the region.

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“It was alarming to learn how many kids in our community do not have access to dentists and quality oral healthcare,” said Sharks Foundation Director of Operations, Jenné Johnson. “Through this partnership we hope to bridge that gap and ensure all students are living with healthy smiles and a roadmap for continued care.”

The partnership between the Sharks Foundation and Healthier Kids Foundation reflects a shared commitment to supporting the health and well-being of Bay Area youth, ensuring students have the resources they need to succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

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