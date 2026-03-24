Sharks Foundation hosts dental screenings with healthier kids foundation at Lowell Elementary School

The Sharks Foundation joined Healthier Kids Foundation at Lowell Elementary School in San Jose for a dental health activation designed to support youth wellness and expand access to essential care for local students.

The visit brought together Sharks staff, community partners, and special guest San Jose District 3 Councilmember Anthony Tordillos, to highlight the importance of early oral healthcare for children. S.J. Sharkie visited with two second-grade classrooms while the students received their free and comprehensive screenings, handing out hygiene kits and beanies and spending time with the children as they learned about healthy habits.