Vote for NHL Goal of the Year for chance to win

Thanks to some incredible NHL goals from this past regular season, you could be the one to score.

Starting Monday, fans who vote for the NHL's best goal of the season will automatically have a chance to win one of the contest's grand prizes from Norwegian Cruise Lines. Five grand prize winners will receive a 7-day cruise, one second prize winner will get a trip to the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, and five third prize winners will get a $500 NHL Shop digital gift card.

But you have to be in it to win it. Starting at 10 a.m. EDT, fans may visit NHL.com/NCLGoalofTheYear to vote for their favorite score of the season (just pick your personal fav, and you are entered, you don't have to select the goal that wins the vote to be eligible for the prizes).

It's going to be a tough choice.

The candidates include stunning scores by Chicago Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson, Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer and San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund.

Fans will be able to click on each player's video highlight to watch the goal before deciding for whom to cast their vote. After that, just complete the entry form, then sit back and cross your fingers. It's that simple.

The contest drawing will take place on June 8.