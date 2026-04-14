Next Wave Report: April 14

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR:

Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) The San Jose Sharks announced on Apr. 11 that defenseman Eric Pohlkamp has been named Sharks Prospect of the Year for the 2025-26 season by Sharks hockey management and staff. The award is presented annually to the player who contributes the greatest amount of success to his club and is a part of the Sharks system, not having played an NHL game.

Pohlkamp is the sixth winner of the award, the second consecutive defenseman chosen for the distinction, joining previous winners Sam Dickinson (2024-25), Will Smith (2023-24), Ethan Cardwell (2022-23), Brandon Coe (2021-22) and Thomas Bordeleau (2020-21).

Pohlkamp, 22, led NCAA defensemen with 39 points and 18 goals on the season, helping the Denver Pioneers win the national championship, the first of his collegiate career. He garnered numerous recognitions during his outstanding season, including being one of the final three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, was named NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year and earned a place on the AHCA First All-America Team, NCHC First All-Star Team and conference All-Tournament Team.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week for the second consecutive time on Mar. 30. Ravensbergen has recorded two consecutive wins in the second round of the WHL Playoffs against Penticton, recording 30 or more saves in both contests. He was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team after leading the league in wins (32), and SV% (.919), finishing fifth in GAA (2.51).

BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda have clinched a spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Apr. 4, their second consecutive postseason berth. The Barracuda lead the league in power play goals scored (64) and are tied third in goals scored (236).

have clinched a spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Apr. 4, their second consecutive postseason berth. The Barracuda lead the league in power play goals scored (64) and are tied third in goals scored (236). Luca Cagnoni was recalled to the San Jose Sharks on Apr. 12, his second stint with the Sharks this season. He ranked tied for sixth in assists (35) and tied for ninth in points (43) among AHL blueliners before his recall.

was recalled to the San Jose Sharks on Apr. 12, his second stint with the Sharks this season. He ranked tied for sixth in assists (35) and tied for ninth in points (43) among AHL blueliners before his recall. Quentin Musty posted a career-high four-point game (2g, 2a) on Apr. 3 in the 6-3 win against Colorado. Musty has tallied two goals and six assists in his past five games played and is tied for sixth among AHL rookies in goals (19) and is 11th in the group with 43 points.

posted a career-high four-point game (2g, 2a) on Apr. 3 in the 6-3 win against Colorado. Musty has tallied two goals and six assists in his past five games played and is tied for sixth among AHL rookies in goals (19) and is 11th in the group with 43 points. Filip Bystedt became one of three Barracuda skaters to reach the 20-goal mark this season. He leads his club in points (55), is second in assists (34) and is tied for second in goals (21).

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Jack Bar (Wichita, ECHL) has skated in 33 games with the Thunder and has posted two goals and 10 assists this season. He ranks tied for fourth in points (12), in assists (10) and in goals (2) among Wichita defensemen in his campaign.

has skated in 33 games with the Thunder and has posted two goals and 10 assists this season. He ranks tied for fourth in points (12), in assists (10) and in goals (2) among Wichita defensemen in his campaign. Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) tallied one assist against Michigan State in a 2-1 loss on Mar. 26 in the NCAA Tournament. He finished his campaign leading his club in goals (17) as his first year as team alternate captain.

tallied one assist against Michigan State in a 2-1 loss on Mar. 26 in the NCAA Tournament. He finished his campaign leading his club in goals (17) as his first year as team alternate captain. Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) ended his season in a 3-1 final against Minnesota-Duluth in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Mar. 28. He finished setting a career high in assists (16) and reached the 20-point mark for the third consecutive season.

ended his season in a 3-1 final against Minnesota-Duluth in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Mar. 28. He finished setting a career high in assists (16) and reached the 20-point mark for the third consecutive season. Zack Sharp (Western Michigan, NCHC) clocked a season-high 23:19 time on ice in the 6-2 loss in the NCAA Regional Final at Denver on Mar. 29. Sharp set career highs in assists (14), in points (19) and matched a career high in goals (5) at the NCAA level in his sophomore year with Western Michigan.

clocked a season-high 23:19 time on ice in the 6-2 loss in the NCAA Regional Final at Denver on Mar. 29. Sharp set career highs in assists (14), in points (19) and matched a career high in goals (5) at the NCAA level in his sophomore year with Western Michigan. Cole McKinney (Michigan, Big 10) helped Michigan reach the Frozen Four semifinals but fell to Denver 4-3 in double overtime on Apr. 9. McKinney finished in the top 10 in goals (8) and in points (20) among NCAA U-19 skaters this season.

helped Michigan reach the Frozen Four semifinals but fell to Denver 4-3 in double overtime on Apr. 9. McKinney finished in the top 10 in goals (8) and in points (20) among NCAA U-19 skaters this season. David Klee (North Dakota, NCHC) reached the Frozen Four semifinals but fell to Wisconsin 2-1 on Apr. 9. Klee finished his freshman season in the NCAA skating in 24 games and tallying three goals and three assists with the Fighting Hawks.

reached the Frozen Four semifinals but fell to Wisconsin 2-1 on Apr. 9. Klee finished his freshman season in the NCAA skating in 24 games and tallying three goals and three assists with the Fighting Hawks. Christian Kirsch (Kitchener, OHL) has recorded six-straight wins for Kitchener in six postseason appearances, tallying a combined 53 saves on 59 shots faced in the second round of the OHL Playoffs against Soo. He owns a record of 6-0-0 with a 2.29 goals against average and .894 save percentage in the postseason with the Rangers.

Carson Wetsch (Kelowna, WHL) has helped Kelowna reach the second round of the WHL Playoffs against Everett. Wetsch finished the regular season setting career highs in assists (50) and points at the WHL level in his first season as team captain with Kelowna.

has helped Kelowna reach the second round of the WHL Playoffs against Everett. Wetsch finished the regular season setting career highs in assists (50) and points at the WHL level in his first season as team captain with Kelowna. Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) registered a four-point game (2g, 2a) in the 8-1 win against Val-d’Or in the first game of the second round of the QMJHL Playoffs on Apr. 10. Mutryn has tallied 10 points (6g, 4a) in six postseason games with Moncton.

registered a four-point game (2g, 2a) in the 8-1 win against Val-d’Or in the first game of the second round of the QMJHL Playoffs on Apr. 10. Mutryn has tallied 10 points (6g, 4a) in six postseason games with Moncton. Max Heise (Prince Albert, WHL) has the second round of the WHL Playoffs with the Raiders against Saskatoon. Heise finished the regular season leading his club in goals (29), third in points (63) and fourth in assists (34) in his first season in the WHL.

has the second round of the WHL Playoffs with the Raiders against Saskatoon. Heise finished the regular season leading his club in goals (29), third in points (63) and fourth in assists (34) in his first season in the WHL. Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Niagara, OHL) ended his season against Barrie in the first round of the OHL playoffs, tallying three assists in five postseason games. He finished the regular season with a combined 26 points (6g, 20a) in the OHL between the Oshawa and the Niagara.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL