Sharks hold off Predators, both teams eliminated from playoff contention

The Predators missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

“I think you feel gutted,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “Everything we went through as a group, we put ourselves in position to play this game tonight. You’re disappointed we didn’t get the result. Probably disappointed in we really didn’t get to our game fast enough. We played the margins late when you’re down two, and we know how that story usually goes.”

San Jose won for the first time in 16 games against Nashville dating to Dec. 10, 2019.

“(Sharks forward) Barclay Goodrow told me that this morning,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “And I kind of remember hearing that stat, so it’s nice to get off that.”

Luke Evangelista scored twice, Ryan Ufko had two assists, and Justus Annunen made 20 saves for the Predators (38-33-10), who were 4-1-1 in their previous six.

“I wish I had an answer for it,” Nashville forward Ryan O'Reilly said. “I know for myself down the stretch I’ve been pretty garbage. There’s opportunities there. I need to capitalize. You’re not going to win if you don’t score. It took us way too long to do that, so it kind of falls on myself.

“You’ve got to find a way to spark some offense, and I might not have been hard enough in front of the net. Many things go into it, but that’s just downright disappointing.”

Chernyshov gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:53 of the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from William Eklund.

“Those games are fun,” San Jose defenseman Vincent Desharnais said. “That’s why we play hockey, for those tied games, a great atmosphere. It was loud. They were fighting for their lives, and it just felt good to end it. They had our number the first two games, and we came here and kind of broke up the party. It was fun.”