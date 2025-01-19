ELMONT, N.Y. -- Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena on Saturday.
Barzal, Nelson lift Islanders past Sharks
Each gets goal, assist for New York; San Jose has lost 5 of 6
“We played pretty good,” Barzal said. “They did a good job. They got some fast forwards and they wanted to play offense all night. So, we just had to be good defensively and we knew we were going to get some bounces.”
Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders (18-20-7), who had lost two straight. Marcus Hogberg made 18 saves.
“I love the way we played. We didn't give them much,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought we were good offensively and defensively. I just feel like we're a good team when we play behind the defense. Our forecheck was outstanding. I look at Casey [Cizikas]. He was flying out there, finishing his checks and finding a way to get those pucks back. And I thought we were good on those 1-on-1 battles as well as supporting each other offensively and defensively. When we backcheck, when we track like we did and play the way we did. That's the hockey I want us to play.”
Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (14-28-6), who have lost five of their past six games (1-5-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.
“We just can’t make these boneheaded mistakes that end up in the back of our net,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “And we get away from them as who we are as players and as a team. And, until we do that, we’re going to be seeing the same result.”
Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 8:47 of the first when he slid a backhand past Georgiev’s right pad on the breakaway.
Goodrow tied it 1-1 at 10:02 with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle that deflected off Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov’s stick and over Hogberg’s blocker.
Nelson put the Islanders ahead 2-1 just 40 seconds later. Kyle Palmieri chipped the puck to Nelson in the low slot and he beat Georgiev over the glove from the top of the crease.
“I just hopped out there and tried to get on the backcheck,” Sharks forward Will Smith said. “But it was kind of a choppy little pass, and it ended up going in.”
Dobson extended the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 at 19:33. His point shot ricocheted off Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun in the low slot and went under Georgiev’s right arm.
Pulock pushed it to 4-1 at 1:03 of the third with a one-timer from the right point.
“It was an important night, and for us, it was a huge game,” Pulock said. “I think at this point in the year, it doesn’t matter who we are playing against. Every single night here is important, especially when we are on home ice. We know we need to build a little something here on home ice. We need to be better here and tonight was a good step.”
NOTES: Tyler Toffoli (lower-body injury) did not play after getting hurt in morning skate. … Simon Holmstrom, who missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury, had two shots in 14:01 in his return. … Romanov, who missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, skated 23:26 in his return.