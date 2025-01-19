Barzal, Nelson lift Islanders past Sharks

“We played pretty good,” Barzal said. “They did a good job. They got some fast forwards and they wanted to play offense all night. So, we just had to be good defensively and we knew we were going to get some bounces.”

Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders (18-20-7), who had lost two straight. Marcus Hogberg made 18 saves.

“I love the way we played. We didn't give them much,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought we were good offensively and defensively. I just feel like we're a good team when we play behind the defense. Our forecheck was outstanding. I look at Casey [Cizikas]. He was flying out there, finishing his checks and finding a way to get those pucks back. And I thought we were good on those 1-on-1 battles as well as supporting each other offensively and defensively. When we backcheck, when we track like we did and play the way we did. That's the hockey I want us to play.”