McDavid has 4 assists, Oilers clinch playoff berth with win against Sharks

Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique added two assists for the Oilers (46-28-5), who had lost two of their previous three games. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves.

“He’s made a huge difference. He’s the best player in the world for a reason,” Oilers forward Corey Perry said of McDavid, who assisted on seven of Edmonton’s last eight goals in two games since missing eight games due to injury (lower body). “He’s come in and looked like Connor McDavid and we don’t expect anything different. That’s who he is and that’s how he plays each and every night.”

Edmonton is in third place in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings.

“The NHL schedule is a grind, especially after the season we had last year, going so late, there's disappointment and there's a lot on guys minds that we're going to do this (get to finals) again,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, whose team reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final a season ago. “But we're not doing it for several, many months later. You still have to play 82 games and we've done a pretty good job of battling through that mental fatigue.

“Then as you get closer to playoff time, like in the last few weeks, you're thinking of who you might be playing, and the importance of winning games to get into the playoffs. Unfortunate, the injury aspect, losing so many guys, but this is an exciting time.”