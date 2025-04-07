Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flames

SJS_2024-25_Gameday_MCPlumbing_2568x1444

The Sharks face off against the Calgary Flames, presented by Mike Counsil Plumbing.

When: Monday, April 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • In Saturday's game against the Kraken, Will Smith (1g, 0a) scored his 14th goal of the season.
  • Macklin Celebrini (0g, 1a) registered his 34th assist of the season, tying Pat Falloon for the most assists by a rookie in Sharks history. With 55 points this season, he is also tied for the team lead in scoring.

