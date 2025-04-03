Sharks recall goaltender Gabriel Carrière from Barracuda

SAN JOSE, Calif. (April 3, 2025) – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Gabriel Carriere from the San Jose Barracuda. This is the first NHL recall of his career.

Carriere, 24, has split his season between the Barracuda and the Wichita Thunder (ECHL). Among Barracuda netminders, he ranks second in shutouts (2) and wins (8) in 19 appearances. His most recent shutout came on Mar. 19 where he stopped 18 pucks in the 4-0 victory against San Diego. Both of Carriere’s shutouts this season were recorded this past month. Carriere appeared in 25 games with the Thunder, holding a record of 14-9-2 with a .922 SV%, 2.60 GAA, and three shutouts.

Prior to his professional career, Carriere played with the University of Vermont (NCAA) for four years. He finished with a 28-50-8 record with a .908 SV% and a 2.75 GAA, including four shutouts in 89 appearances. During his final season at Vermont, he was named a Hobey Baker Award Nominee, which is given to the top NCAA collegiate player, and led his club in SV% (.906), GAA (2.77), and wins (13).

The six-foot-two, 185-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario was signed by the Sharks on Mar. 7, 2025