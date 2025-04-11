Game Preview: Sharks at Oilers

The Sharks are back on the ice in Edmonton for a Friday night matchup.
When: Friday, April 11
Time: 6:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA+
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Will Smith has points in 20 of his past 30 GP (11g, 18a), including a career-long tying three-game goal streak (4g, 3a).
- Macklin Celebrini recorded his first career NHL hat trick on Wednesday at Minnesota and broke the Sharks rookie scoring record, with 62 points, held by Pat Faloon (59 points).