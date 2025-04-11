Game Preview: Sharks at Oilers

SJS_24-25_Gameday_041125_2568x1444

The Sharks are back on the ice in Edmonton for a Friday night matchup.

When: Friday, April 11

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA+

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Will Smith has points in 20 of his past 30 GP (11g, 18a), including a career-long tying three-game goal streak (4g, 3a).
  • Macklin Celebrini recorded his first career NHL hat trick on Wednesday at Minnesota and broke the Sharks rookie scoring record, with 62 points, held by Pat Faloon (59 points).

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 8, Sharks 7

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Flames 3

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flames

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Kraken 5

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry cheers on Sharks, Celebrini at SAP Center

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kraken

Sharks grant 5-year-old cancer survivor's wish to meet Celebrini 

Ryan Warsofsky named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Oilers 3

Sharks recall goaltender Gabriel Carrière from Barracuda

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers

Game Recap: Ducks 4, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks

Game Recap: Kings 8, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Rangers 6

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Rangers