McTavish gets 3 assists, Ducks recover for shootout win against Sharks

ANAHEIM -- Mason McTavish tied his NHL career high with three assists and scored the only goal of the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center on Tuesday.
Sam Colangelo and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist, Jackson LaCombe also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 28 saves for the Ducks (33-33-8), who swept the season series with the Sharks for the first time in their history.
The Ducks finished their five-game homestand by winning three of the final four.
"The goal we set as a team is to have a winning record this season," Zegras said. "Just kind of compared to where we were the last couple seasons, I think that's a pretty good goal and something we're all pretty excited about trying to achieve."
Shakir Mukhamadullin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alexander Wennberg scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Sharks (20-44-10), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1).
"It's probably the best I've seen him," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Georgiev.
The Sharks had a two-goal deficit to start the third period, but Vlasic scored his first goal of the season from the high slot during a delayed penalty to cut it to 3-2 at 4:08.
Georgiev made five saves to help kill a 5-on-3 that lasted 1:37 midway through the third period. The Sharks then tied it 3-3 when Wennberg scored with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice feed from William Eklund at 16:46.
"We started to take it to them and they didn’t want to skate with us," Eklund said. "I think we were the better team, but unfortunately we couldn’t get the win."
Zegras gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period with a deflection of a wrist shot from Colangelo.
The Ducks outshot San Jose 10-2 in the first five minutes.
"We knew it wasn’t a good start, we knew you can’t give up two breakaways in the first five minutes," Warsofsky said. "It’s kind of inexcusable. You’d have to be living under a rock to not realize what was going on."
Mukhamadullin tied it 1-1 at 5:28 when his one-timer from the right point squeezed through the pads of Dostal and slid across the goal line.
LaCombe scored his 14th goal of the season with a wrist shot through traffic while on a power play to move the Ducks ahead 2-1 at 8:13. The goal stretched LaCombe's point streak to six games (three goals, five assists) and tied Scott Niedermayer for the second-most goals in a season by an Anaheim defenseman, behind Lubomir Visnovsky's 18 in 2010-11.
"Guys have taken some really big steps this year," McTavish said. "It's fun to watch, it's fun to be a part of and hopefully we keep it going."
After Anaheim killed a 5-on-3 for 1:15, Colangelo swept in a loose rebound in the crease to push the lead to 3-1 with 59 seconds left in the first period.
"I think some of our guys thought it was going to be an eight-goal game, and we're not good enough to play that way," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said.
The Sharks outshot the Ducks 14-4 in the second period.
"I don't think we were at our best," McTavish said. "They got a lot of young skill and speed, so they took it to us, especially in the second there."
NOTES: Mukhamadullin had to be helped off the ice 35 seconds into the third period after he was pulled down by Ducks forward Frank Vatrano, who was assessed a roughing penalty. Warsofsky did not have an update after the game. ... Zegras has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past six games. ... McTavish has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past eight games and leads Anaheim with 12 multipoint games this season. He also had an NHL career-high 11 shots on goal, five more than his previous high. ... Colangelo has seven goals in his past 10 games.