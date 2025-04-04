Draisaitl leaves Oilers win against Sharks with undisclosed injury

Draisaitl was playing in his third game since returning from an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss four games.

"No, I don't (have an update). I haven't seen our training staff yet," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "You never want to miss those guys. You never want your top players not to play because every time they're not in, it decreases your chances of winning because they are good players. What happens is other guys have some opportunities to play, get some confidence, hopefully score some goals, because we're going to need them."

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and Evan Bouchard had two assists for the Oilers (44-26-5), who have won three straight. Calvin Pickard made 27 saves.

Edmonton remained two points behind the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division. The Kings defeated the Utah Hockey Club 4-2 on Thursday.

"Obviously, we’ve had some injuries to key guys. It’s a lot of opportunity for other guys to step up, and I think guys have done a good job so far," Skinner said. "We're going to have to continue that and keep working together to get the results we want."