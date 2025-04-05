Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kraken

The Sharks face off against the Seattle Kraken and celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, presented by SAP.

When: Saturday, April 5

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Tyler Toffoli (1g, 0a) netted his 28th goal of the season in the Sharks last matchup against the Oilers.
  • Jack Thompson (1g, 0a) opened the scoring for San Jose with his fourth goal of the season. It was the Sharks 51st rookie goal of the season, the most in the NHL.
  • Tonight, we celebrate and thank Sharks fans for all their support throughout the season.

