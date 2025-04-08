Flames rally past Sharks with 3 in 3rd, gain in West wild card

Calgary moved to within four points of the idle Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a game in hand.

Adam Klapka, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato scored in the third period for the Flames (37-27-13), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.

"There's been a number of nights in a row where our starts haven't been good enough," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "Dustin was the reason why we were in that game."

Will Smith scored twice, and Georgi Romanov made 29 saves for the Sharks (20-47-10), who have lost six in a row. Macklin Celebrini had two assists to set the Sharks rookie record at 36, passing Pat Falloon (34 in 1991-92).

"I thought we did some good things defensively," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "[We] took away time and space, killed some plays, which we've talked a lot about. I really liked our first [period]. Wolf made some good saves."