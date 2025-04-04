Ryan Warsofsky named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Apr. 4, 2025) – Team USA announced today that San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky has been named as Head Coach for the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Championship. This is Warsofsky’s first time as Head Coach for Team USA, and second stint in the World Championships as he was previously the Assistant Coach for the 2023 Men’s team. In 2023, he helped guide USA to a fourth-place finish at the tournament.

Warsofsky, 37, was named the Head Coach of the Sharks on June 13, 2024, becoming the youngest active head coach in the NHL at 36-years-old, and is wrapping up his third season with the team. The 2025 World Championship will be the second time in three years that Team USA is led by the active Sharks head coach.

This season, Warsofsky earned his first NHL victory in the position on Oct. 28 at Utah, capping a come-from-behind win after trailing 4-1 in the third period, becoming the 100th-youngest coach (37 years, two days) in NHL history to record his first win, the fourth-youngest since 2000 and 22nd-youngest of his lifetime.

Over his tenure with the franchise, Warsofsky has been tasked with overseeing the development of the organization’s young players, including Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Collin Graf, William Eklund, Shakir Mukhamadullin, among others. San Jose leads the NHL in scoring from players 22 and younger in the 2024-25 campaign, entering April 4 with 170 such points, third-most in club history. Additionally, San Jose has seen first career NHL goals from eight different skaters, a career high in assists for defenseman Henry Thrun, career bests in several offensive categories for Eklund, and an extended first run between the pipes from netminder Yaroslav Askarov.

While serving as Assistant Coach with the Sharks from 2022-2024 and overseeing the team’s defensemen, Warsofsky helped Erik Karlsson win his second Norris Trophy with a franchise-record 101 points by a defenseman in the 2022-23 season. Under Warsofsky’s direction, Karlsson set career highs in goals (25), assists (76) and points and set a Sharks franchise record with points in 14 consecutive games (two goals, 20 assists) from Dec. 3 – Jan. 6.

Warsofsky has been successful at nearly every level of hockey he has coached at in his career, which includes a Calder Cup Championship with the Chicago Wolves (Head Coach, 2021-22) and Charlotte Checkers (Assistant Coach, 2018-19) in the American Hockey League (AHL), and owns a career 105-47-11-7 regular season record (.671%) in the AHL.

In the ECHL, Warsofsky served as Assistant Coach for three seasons and Head Coach for two years with the South Carolina Stingrays. As Head Coach, he amassed an 88-44-10-2 record and guided the team to the Kelly Cup Final in 2017.

The 2025 World Championship begins on May 9, and will primarily be played in Stockholm, Sweden.