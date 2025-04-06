SAN JOSE -- Jared McCann had two goals and an assist to lead the Seattle Kraken to a 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.
McCann gets 3 points, Kraken defeat Sharks
Burakovsky has goal, assist for Seattle; San Jose loses 5th in row
Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and had an assist for the Kraken (33-38-6), who have won two straight. Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz each scored, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves.
"I thought early [Daccord], first four minutes of the game, I think there were four Grade-A's and he made some good saves there, and it allowed us to answer back quickly," Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said.
Will Smith scored for the Sharks (20-46-10), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Alexandar Georgiev made seven saves and was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals. Georgi Romanov made 10 on 11 shots saves in relief.
"Very frustrating. We were sloppy. I actually liked our start. We pressed," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Their first chance goes in the back of the net. Their second chance goes in the back of the net. That's not how you want to start a game."
McCann put the Kraken up 1-0 at 5:46 of the first period. Burakovsky fed McCann in the slot on an odd-man rush, who beat Georgiev five-hole with a wrist shot.
"They have a skilled offensive young team who likes to make plays," McCann said. "[Daccord] made some huge saves for us tonight. Give a lot of credit to him."
Burakovsky extended the Kraken lead to 2-0 at 9:26 when he fired a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Adam Larsson from behind the goal line.
Smith cut the lead to 2-1 at 14:18 with a tap-in on a rebound of Tyler Toffoli's wrist shot that dropped in the crease.
"It's not what we wanted, to be honest, especially in front of a home crowd on a Saturday night," Smith said. "We don't take that lightly."
Stephenson made it 3-1 at 7:39 of the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle over the blocker of Georgiev on a 2-on-1 rush.
Schwartz skated into the left circle and fired a slap shot under Georgiev's blocker to give the Kraken a 4-1 lead at 11:36. Georgiev was pulled following the goal.
"Just a solid effort top to bottom throughout the whole night. I thought we played well, generated a lot of chances, defended well," Daccord said. "We got our chances. We took advantage. It's fun to watch from my end."
McCann took a drop pass from Shane Wright in the right circle and scored his second goal off the far post at 18:07 to make it 5-1.
NOTES: Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen and Schwartz returned from injuries after missing a 5-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Macklin Celebrini tied Pat Falloon (34 in 1991-92) for most assists in a season by a Sharks rookie.