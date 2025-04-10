Kaprizov scores 2nd in OT, powers Wild past Sharks in return

Marc-Andre Fleury, who will retire at the end of the season, made 24 saves in what was likely the final regular-season home start of his NHL career.

“Oh man, jeez. Ups and downs in the game,” Fleury said. “As a goalie, those aren’t the most fun games to play. You know, too many goals going in. But what matters, two points at the end, right? We'll take them, that's for sure.”

Macklin Celebrini scored his first NHL hat trick and had two assists for San Jose (20-47-11), which has lost seven in a row (0-5-2). Will Smith had a goal and three assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves.

“We just got a good look at the future, didn’t we?” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Was one of [Celebrini’s] better games here as of late, obviously with points and whatnot. And then Will as well. Even (Kovalenko) has really stepped up and played a good spot in that role. But yeah, we just got a really good look at the future.”

Tyler Toffoli gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 12:11 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot that deflected past Fleury off Marco Rossi’s stick.

Marcus Johansson tied it 1-1 at 14:16, curling to the top of the left circle to take a drop pass from Frederick Gaudreau and scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Brock Faber put Minnesota in front 2-1 at 18:48 with a snap shot from the high slot off a drop pass from Boldy.

The teams then combined for three goals in 1:06, and six total goals in the second period.

"Yeah, depending on the time on the clock, it was back and forth,” Boldy said. “Not our best but [we] found a way to win and that's all that matters. Take what we can. We scored a lot of goals, if you want to look at a positive. But yeah, we can be better for sure."

Celebrini tied it 2-2 at 7:29, losing Faber in front to score from the top of the crease, but Eriksson Ek put Minnesota back on top 3-2 at 7:47 when he scored on his third effort during a goalmouth scramble.

Carl Grundstrom tied it 3-3 at 8:35, jamming in a loose puck in the crease after Fleury knocked down Cameron Lund’s shot.

Celebrini put the Sharks ahead 4-3 at 12:28 with a one-timer in front.

“I thought we played pretty good,” Celebrini said. “We kept going, we kept pushing. We never really gave up. And I think that shows a lot to our group.”