Caufield lifts Canadiens to OT victory against Sharks

Will Smith had a goal and an assist, Alexander Wennberg had two assists, and Georgiev made 29 saves for San Jose (15-36-9), which has lost seven straight (0-4-3) and has one win in its past 14 games (1-10-3).

“We’ve got to learn how to win,” Smith said. “It’s been I don’t know how many times this year, so it adds up and we’ve just got to be better.”

Fabian Zetterlund put San Jose up 1-0 at 3:56 of the first period. He tucked the puck into an open left side after Smith slid a backhand pass out front as he cut behind the net.

Suzuki tied it 1-1 at 6:49 when he one-timed a pass from Caufield on a 2-on-1.

Nico Sturm gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 12:38. All three San Jose forwards drove to the net, and Sturm finished off a touch pass from Klim Kostin after Collin Graf sent a pass out front from behind the goal line.

Suzuki’s second goal of the game tied it 2-2 at 19:04. He put a wrist shot past Georgiev’s glove from the left circle.

“I think we just didn’t really have our best,” Suzuki said. “They score, and then we come back and get one, and then we’re playing pretty good and they get one. We were kind of just fighting our way through the first period, and the second wasn’t as good either. I thought overall in the third period we were better and found a way.”