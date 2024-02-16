Zadina has career-high 4 points, Sharks defeat Flames 

Nazem Kadri, Andrei Kuzmenko and Mikael Backlund scored, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (25-24-5), who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

"Disappointing," Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said. "And I thought we thought it was going to be an easy game, and then we just got outworked and outcompeted. That's not normally like us."

Kadri put the Flames up 1-0 at 4:19 of the first period when a rebound off Martin Pospisil's initial shot deflected in off his skate in front.

Mikael Granlund tied it 1-1 at 4:52 of the second period. He took a centering pass from Zadina, cut through the slot and beat Wolf with a wrist shot from the left circle after a defensive-zone turnover by Noah Hanifin.

"Anytime you're able to get the puck in his hands in a scoring opportunity, obviously [Zadina]'s a high pick and a skill player for a reason, and you saw that showcased tonight," Bailey said.

Bailey put San Jose ahead 2-1 at 7:50 when he shot a return pass from Zadina past a sprawling Wolf following an errant defensive-zone pass by Weegar.

"Just not playing hard with the puck, not executing," Weegar said. "Trying to force plays that aren't there when you can make the simple play. That kind of led to the downfall as well, making plays that weren't there thinking it was going to be an easy game. That starts on the back end with myself included. Got to be better, for sure."