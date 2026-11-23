Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Draft, has been in the lineup for each of their first 25 games this season. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what McKenna has done and what’s ahead for him with the Gavin McKenna Watch.
Gavin McKenna Watch: No. 1 pick hopes to do more to end Maple Leafs skid
Forward has one assist in past five games for Toronto, which has lost nine in row
© Steph Chambers/Getty Images
WHAT HE'S DONE
McKenna hasn't been immune from the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent struggles, his team 0-8-1 in its past nine after losing three games last week.
His only point came in a 6-3 defeat at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, when McKenna had an assist on John Tavares' goal in the third period. McKenna held in a clearing attempt at the attacking blue line, deked through traffic to slip a pass to Tavares for a goal that got Toronto within 4-3.
McKenna had two shots on goal in 14:28 of ice time in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, and one shot on goal in 15:51 in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
He has one assist in his past five games and has gone seven without a goal but is fifth among NHL rookies with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 25 games.
WHAT'S AHEAD THIS WEEK
After playing eight of nine at home to begin November, the Maple Leafs head out for a three-game road trip, starting with their third and final game of the season against the New York Islanders on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN). McKenna didn't have a point in his first two games against New York, led by the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Following a three-day break, it's games on back-to-back days at the Boston Bruins on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS), and then McKenna's first game against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO).
The road has been good to McKenna, who is tied with Ivar Stenberg of the San Jose Sharks for the lead among rookies with eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine away games.
MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP
McKenna vs. Islanders
Yes, it's the third time McKenna will face the Islanders, but it will be his first visit to UBS Arena, as well as a chance to get away from the noise surrounding the Maple Leafs at home. McKenna set a season high in ice time the previous time the teams played, skating 17:56 in a 4-1 loss on Oct. 17. Toronto is 4-4-1 on the road but has scored 39 goals (4.33 per game).
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
Friday vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, was 34 games into his third season on Dec. 20, 2007, the day McKenna was born. Chosen 21 years apart, the top picks will take the ice for the first time. Besides their draft status linking them, McKenna and Crosby were among the most dominant junior hockey players of their time. When McKenna won the Canadian Hockey League player of the year award in 2024-25 at age 17, he was the third youngest player to win it, behind Crosby (2003-04) and Tavares (2006-07), each of whom was 16 when they won.
EDGE STATS OF THE WEEK
McKenna had a 22.07 mph speed burst in the first period against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, his third fastest of the season and his third above 22 mph, ranking him in the 82nd percentile among NHL forwards. McKenna also is covering more ground recently, skating more than 2.4 miles in two of his past three games. That includes a season-high 0.56 miles on the power play against the Kings, when he was moved back to the top unit. Toronto went 2-for-7 on the power play the past two games with McKenna on the top unit after it went 0-for-7 the previous five. For all McKenna NHL EDGE stats, click here).
THEY SAID IT
"I think it's just how tight a group we've got. For sure, it's been super tough for us. I honestly think that going into each and every game we've thought we can win. I think it speaks to the leadership group with how tight a group this is because guys aren't getting on each other, we're not blaming it on anyone. Every single guy knows they have to be better, and I think we have that in the locker room. I think it's just going to come at some point. Each and every single guy has to look themselves in the mirror and see what we can do." -- McKenna on the Maple Leafs’ nine-game skid
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