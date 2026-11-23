WHAT HE'S DONE

McKenna hasn't been immune from the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent struggles, his team 0-8-1 in its past nine after losing three games last week.

His only point came in a 6-3 defeat at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, when McKenna had an assist on John Tavares' goal in the third period. McKenna held in a clearing attempt at the attacking blue line, deked through traffic to slip a pass to Tavares for a goal that got Toronto within 4-3.

McKenna had two shots on goal in 14:28 of ice time in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, and one shot on goal in 15:51 in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

He has one assist in his past five games and has gone seven without a goal but is fifth among NHL rookies with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 25 games.