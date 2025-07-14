Michkov, Askarov among top breakout candidates for 2025-2026

As part of the celebration of NHL Young Stars Week, NHL.com has looked at the crop of players either recently joining the league or on the cusp to find the true difference-makers in the next few seasons. Today, we present a roundtable on predictions about the breakout star among players who have been in the League for two seasons or less. The top three vote-getters in the Calder Trophy voting in each of the past two seasons -- Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes -- were ineligible to be selected because they have already become stars.
Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks
It’s tough to predict the trajectory of young goalies, but the 23-year-old Russian looks primed for a big season. Acquired from the Nashville Predators on Aug. 23, 2024, with forward Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward David Edstrom, goalie Magnus Chrona and a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, Askarov went 4-6-2 in 13 games (12 starts) for the Sharks with 3.01 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage on a rebuilding team. But he was one of the top goalies in the 2025 American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs, going 3-2-0 with a league-leading 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage for the Sharks’ AHL affiliate in San Jose. He was 11-9-1 in 22 regular season games with a 2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage and four shutouts. The Sharks are banking on Askarov, who signed a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million average annual value) shortly after the trade. -- William Douglas, staff writer