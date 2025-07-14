Michkov, Askarov among top breakout candidates for 2025-2026

Zack Bolduc, Montreal Canadiens

Fans of the Canadiens should be excited about the acquisition of this forward, not only because he is a native son – born in Trois Rivers, Quebec – but because he will help the team get better. Bolduc was traded to Montreal on July 1, in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux. He arrives as a forward with a ton of promise. In his second NHL season, Bolduc arrived as a full-time player, scoring 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 72 regular-season games. His 19 goals would have put him fifth among Canadiens in that category and he played 12:48 a game for the Blues. He should get more time per game with the Canadiens in an expanded role, which could help his goal total grow. The defensively sound forward might not challenge Cole Caufield (37) for the team lead, but 25 goals is not out of the question. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens

Some are suggesting this forward could become the next Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Wouldn't that type of player become a nice option for Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis. The 19-year-old is as dynamic as they come and was, perhaps, the most complete offensive package from the 2024 NHL Draft class. After scoring 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 regular-season games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League last season, Demidov joined the Canadiens and scored two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games and two assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff matches. He's a player who wants the puck, thrives on the challenges to generate scoring chances and possesses elite skills and attributes. All signs point to him becoming a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year in 2025-26. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals

The first-round pick (No. 8) by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft, Leonard gained invaluable experience playing in nine regular-season games and eight games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after turning pro following his sophomore season at Boston College. Jumping into the NHL at the most intense time of the season after never attending training camp or playing in a preseason game was a challenge for the 20-year-old forward and he struggled to produce, getting one goal in the regular season and one assist in the playoffs. Learning how quickly everything happens in the NHL will benefit Leonard, though, heading into this season and he will learn to better utilize the offensive skills that helped him score 30 goals in 37 games with Boston College last season. He also might get a chance to play on the Capitals second line with Connor McMichael potentially being moved from wing to third-line center. -- Tom Gulitti, Staff Writer