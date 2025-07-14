Blackhawks young core poised to return historic franchise to its perch

As part of the celebration of NHL Young Stars Week, NHL.com has looked at the crop of players either recently joining the League or on the cusp to find the true difference-makers in the next few seasons. Today, we look at the collection of current and future high-profile stars that are forming the nucleus of the group that hopes to return the Chicago Blackhawks to glory.

CHICAGO – Anton Frondell is in good company.

The No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is one of three top-five selections during the past three years for the Chicago Blackhawks, joining center Connor Bedard (No. 1 in 2023) and defenseman Artyom Levshunov (No. 2 in 2024).

“It’s not any bad names that you say there,” Frondell said last week. “Cool to be [at development camp], to have a chance to play with them soon, maybe be on the same line [with Bedard], I don’t know. I’m just excited to be training, working with them.”

The future was truly here for the Blackhawks last week, as five of their six first-round picks from the drafts in 2024 and 2025 were at development camp: Frondell, forward Vaclav Nestrasil (No. 25 in 2025), center Mason West (No. 29 in 2025), center Sacha Boisvert (No. 18 in 2024) and forward Marek Vanacker (No. 27 in 2024).

Those players could be the next group helping the Blackhawks return to prominence and potentially being a part of that transformation is appealing to them.

“I feel like Chicago has a certain development path and I really believe they want to make a good team one day,” Nestrasil said. “I can see the picks, I can see the players. They’re usually the best players in the draft and I know there’s a future with this team, so I’m excited to be a part of it.”