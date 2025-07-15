Stutzle, Bedard among top 10 forwards under 25 entering this season

Jack Hughes of Devils, Celebrini of Sharks, Caufield of Canadiens also included

stutzle_bedard_jul10

© Troy Parla/Getty Images | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

As part of the celebration of NHL Young Stars Week, NHL.com has looked at the crop of players either recently joining the League or on the cusp to find the true difference-makers in the next few seasons. Today, we look at the Top 10 forwards in the NHL who have yet to reach their 25th birthday.

1. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

The 23-year-old led the Senators with 79 points (24 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games last season to help Ottawa reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. It was the third straight season he has had at least 70 points; he's one of 21 players in the League to accomplish that, and his 239 points (81 goals, 158 assists) in 235 games are 22nd among all players during that span. Selected by the Senators with the No. 3 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, he's scored at least 20 goals three times in his five seasons.

2. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

The 24-year-old is one of 11 NHL players to average at least 1.10 points per game for four straight seasons, but injuries have limited him to 251 of 328 games during that span, including 62 games last season because of a shoulder injury sustained March 2. Despite the injury issues, Hughes remains an elite player, including an NHL career-best 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 2022-23, when he played a personal-high 78 games. Selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, he has scored at least 26 goals in four straight seasons, and has 351 points (141 goals, 210 assists) in 368 games.

MIN@NJD: Hughes blasts in opening goal

3. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Led the Wild in goals (27), assists (46) and points (73) last season. Boldy’s points were an NHL career-best and the third straight season he's raised his total after he had 39 as a rookie in 2021-22, 63 in 2022-23 and 69 in 2023-24. The 24-year-old scored five goals in six games for the Wild during the playoffs, and also had three points (one goal, two assists) in four games for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 12) in 2019, Boldy has 244 points (102 goals, 142 assists) in 285 games.

4. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars

The 22-year-old had his second straight 30-goal season in 2024-25, scoring 33 in 82 games after he had 32 in 82 games in 2023-24. He is a big reason the Stars have reached the Western Conference Final in each of his three NHL seasons, with his 18 goals during the playoffs tied for 10th among all players in that span. Selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 23) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnston has 177 points (89 goals, 88 assists) in 246 regular-season games and 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 56 playoff games.

5. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Caufield set NHL career bests with 37 goals and 70 points in 82 games last season; it was the most goals scored by a Montreal player since Max Pacioretty had 37 in 2014-15. The 24-year-old also led the Canadiens with 27 even-strength goals and 240 shots on goal, and he tied for second in the NHL with 26 goals during 5-on-5 play. He helped the Canadiens reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and led them with three goals in five postseason games. He's scored at least 23 goals in each of the past four seasons, and has 219 points (118 goals, 101 assists) in 287 regular-season games. Montreal selected him in the first round (No. 15) in 2019.

PHI@CHI: Bedard goes top shelf to even game at 3

6. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old (he turns 20 July 17) has led Chicago in scoring each of his first two seasons, including 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games last season. Those numbers were an improvement from his rookie season, when he had 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games. Making it more impressive was Bedard being the youngest player in the NHL in 2023-24, and the second-youngest full-time player in the League last season (behind Macklin Celebrini). The Blackhawks added more young talent around him late in the season, which helped Bedard to finish with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his final 15 games.

7. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

The No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini led the Sharks and tied for second among NHL rookies with 63 points in 70 games. He led rookies with 16 goals at 5-on-5, was second with 25 goals and 38 assists, and finished third in voting for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. He was the first Sharks player to be a finalist for the award since Logan Couture was second in 2010-11. The 19-year-old set a Sharks rookie record for points, and he tied for the second-most goals.

8. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs

Established himself as a solid net-front presence at 5-on-5 and on the power play. Knies scored 29 goals in 78 games last season, and his 19.1 percent shooting percentage led Toronto. His 24 even-strength goals were third on the Maple Leafs, and Toronto averaged 49.8 percent of 5-on-5 shot attempts when he was on the ice, third among Maple Leafs forwards behind Auston Matthews (51.7 percent) and Nicholas Robertson (50.4 percent). Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 57) of the 2021 draft, the 22-year-old has 94 points (44 goals, 50 assists) in 161 regular-season games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 27 playoff games. He signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract ($7.75 million average annual value) July 1.

FLA@TOR, Gm 1: Knies fires a backhand over Bobrovsky to extend the Maple Leafs lead in the 3rd

9. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

Jarvis had his second-straight 30-goal season with a Hurricanes-best 32, after he scored 33 in 2023-24. He's the third Carolina player since 2005-06 with consecutive 30-goal seasons, along with Sebastian Aho (2018-20, 2021-24) and Eric Staal (2005-09). He also led the Hurricanes with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 15 playoff games to help them reach the Eastern Conference Final last season. Selected by Carolina in the first round (No. 13) of the 2020 draft, the 23-year-old has 213 points (96 goals, 117 assists) in 304 regular-season games and 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 55 playoff games.

10. Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers

The Russian led the Flyers and NHL rookies with 26 goals last season, and tied for second among rookies with 63 points in 80 games. It was the most goals and points by a Philadelphia rookie since Mikael Renberg had 38 goals and 82 points in 1993-94. He also led rookies with three overtime goals, all before he turned 20 on Dec. 9. He tied Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most overtime goals by a teenager in League history, and he's one of six rookies with at least three overtime goals in a season. The Flyers selected Michkov with the No. 7 pick in 2023.

