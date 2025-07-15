Stutzle, Bedard among top 10 forwards under 25 entering this season

As part of the celebration of NHL Young Stars Week, NHL.com has looked at the crop of players either recently joining the League or on the cusp to find the true difference-makers in the next few seasons. Today, we look at the Top 10 forwards in the NHL who have yet to reach their 25th birthday.

1. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

The 23-year-old led the Senators with 79 points (24 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games last season to help Ottawa reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. It was the third straight season he has had at least 70 points; he's one of 21 players in the League to accomplish that, and his 239 points (81 goals, 158 assists) in 235 games are 22nd among all players during that span. Selected by the Senators with the No. 3 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, he's scored at least 20 goals three times in his five seasons.

2. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

The 24-year-old is one of 11 NHL players to average at least 1.10 points per game for four straight seasons, but injuries have limited him to 251 of 328 games during that span, including 62 games last season because of a shoulder injury sustained March 2. Despite the injury issues, Hughes remains an elite player, including an NHL career-best 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 2022-23, when he played a personal-high 78 games. Selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, he has scored at least 26 goals in four straight seasons, and has 351 points (141 goals, 210 assists) in 368 games.