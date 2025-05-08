NHL Quarter-Century Team: Iginla, Selanne lead players who debuted before 2000

Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings

Regular-season stats: 155 goals, 536 assists, 691 points, 914 games

Postseason stats: 30 goals, 76 assists, 106 points, 149 games

Awards: Lidstrom won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman seven times (2001, ’02, ’03, ’06, ’07, ’08, 2011), tied with Doug Harvey for the second-most in NHL history, one behind Bobby Orr. In 2002, he helped the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup and was voted the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He also helped the Red Wings win the Cup again in 2008, this time as captain, for his fourth championship. Named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Lidstrom was a third-round pick (No. 53) in the 1989 NHL Draft by the Red Wings, who had won the Stanley Cup twice (1997, 1998), and was 29 years old and in his ninth NHL season on Jan. 1, 2000. But his best seasons still were to come, including winning the Norris six times in an eight-season span; he's one of two players in NHL history to win the Norris three straight seasons twice, along with Harvey (1954-58, 1959-62). His 80 points (16 goals, 64 assists) in 2005-06 are the most in a season by a Detroit defenseman, and among NHL defensemen to play at least 500 games since the turn of the century, his 0.76 points per game are second to Erik Karlsson (0.80). In 2001-02 he led NHL defensemen with 16 points (five goals 11 assists) while averaging 31:10 of ice time in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games. In 2007-08 he had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 22 playoff games, and the native of Vasteras, Sweden, became the first Europe-born player to be the captain of a Stanley Cup winner. He retired in 2012 at 42 years old after a season that saw him finish with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-21 rating while averaging 23:46 of ice time in 70 games, and he was fifth in Norris Trophy voting. The Red Wings retired his No. 5 in 2014, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

Quote: "He was one of the few guys in the League that can make the game look easy at this level. That's when you know a guy is a superstar and Hall of Fame player, when he's playing with the best of the best and still makes it look easy." -- former teammate Chris Osgood

Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

Regular-season stats: 244 goals, 395 assists, 639 points, 567 games

Postseason stats: 43 goals, 51 assists, 94 points, 96 games

Awards: Sakic won the Hart and the Lindsay Award in 2000-01 after finishing second in the NHL during the regular season in goals (54) and points (118) and leading the League with a plus-45 rating in 82 games. He also won the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play that season, when he had 30 penalty minutes while averaging 23:01 of ice time. He capped that season by leading the Avalanche to their second Stanley Cup championship (also 1996). Sakic also was named winner of the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2007. Named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Sakic, a first-round pick (No. 15) by the Quebec Nordiques in the 1987 NHL Draft, was 30 years old and in the 12th of his 20 NHL seasons on Jan. 1, 2000, but he remained a key contributor for the Avalanche throughout his 30s. He set an NHL career-high for goals in 2000-01 and had his second-best point total that season. Four of his nine 30-goal seasons came after the turn of the century, as did two of his six 100-point seasons. He also was a three-time First-Team NHL All-Star (2000-01, 2001-02, 2003-04). In 2006-07 he had 100 points (36 goals, 64 assists) in 82 games at age 37, making him the second-oldest player after Gordie Howe to have a 100-point season. During that season he also achieved three milestones: On Oct. 25 he reached 1,500 points; he scored his 600th goal on Feb. 15; and on Feb. 25 he played his 1,300th game. At the time he was the sixth player in League history to achieve all three, along with Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Howe, Marcel Dionne and Steve Yzerman. He retired after playing 15 games in 2008-09, and the Avalanche retired his No. 19 in 2009. Sakic was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

Quote: "He was a complete player and one of the greatest in history." -- former teammate Peter Stastny

Teemu Selanne, Anaheim Ducks

Regular-season stats: 356 goals, 424 assists, 780 points, 930 games

Postseason stats: 31 goals, 37 assists, 68 points, 109 games

Awards: Selanne recovered from a career-threatening knee injury with 90 points (40 goals, 50 assists) in 80 games with the Ducks in 2005-06 and was voted the winner of the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance and commitment to hockey. He reached the ultimate milestone in 2007 when he helped Anaheim win the Stanley Cup. Named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Selanne was chosen by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 10 pick of the 1988 NHL Draft. He won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 1992-93 and the Rocket Richard Trophy in 1998-99, and was in his ninth season when the calendar turned to Jan. 1, 2000. Knee problems by then had started to sap the forward of his standout speed, and some doubted he could continue playing after he had 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 78 games with the Avalanche in 2003-04. But he had knee surgery following that season, and after the lockout that led to the cancellation of the 2004-05 season, he signed with the Ducks in 2005 and restarted his run to the Hall of Fame. After leading the Ducks in goals and points in 2005-06, the next season was even better; he was third in the NHL with 48 goals and tied for the League lead with 10 game-winning goals in 82 games, then had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 21 playoff games to help the Ducks win the Cup. In his final nine NHL seasons, he scored at least 20 goals six times, and when he retired in 2014 he was the NHL all-time leader among Finland-born players in goals (684), points (1,457) and games played (1,451). The Ducks retired his No. 8 in 2015, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Quote: "Teemu gets a lot of respect for his goal-scoring ability, but the thing I noticed right away was what a great passer and playmaker he was and how unselfish he was." -- former teammate Paul Kariya

Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

Regular-season stats: 402 goals, 1,057 assists, 1,459 points, 1,541 games

Postseason stats: 29 goals, 96 assists, 125 points, 170 games

Awards: In 2005-06, Thornton became the only NHL player ever to win the Hart Trophy as most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as the League's points leader during a season he also was traded. Thornton had 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists) in 81 games with the Bruins and San Jose Sharks. He was traded to the Sharks on Nov. 30, 2005.

Bio: Thornton, the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, was in his third NHL season with the Bruins when the calendar turned to Jan. 1, 2000. He had the first of his three 100-point seasons in 2002-03, finishing third in the League with 101 points (36 goal, 65 assists) in 77 games. After his NHL career-best season in 2005-06, including 92 points (20 goals, 72 assists) in 58 games with the Sharks after the trade, the forward had 114 points (22 goals, 92 assists) in 82 games in 2006-07. With Thornton leading the way, the Sharks had the best record in the NHL during his 15 seasons in San Jose (659-376-125), reached the playoffs 13 times, made the Western Conference Final four times and got to the Cup Final in 2016. Thornton, whose final season was 2021-22, is second among all players in the past quarter-century in assists, third in points and third games played. Jumbo Joe also became one of the more memorable players for his sense of humor and giant beard. The Sharks retired his No. 19 in 2024, and he's eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025.

Quote: "You'll never meet a better teammate or person. He's one of my favorite people. But it's more than that. We need fun figures in our game. Our sport, in my opinion, lacks that. And it's hard to find a bigger personality than Jumbo." -- former coach Pete DeBoer

