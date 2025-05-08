NHL Quarter-Century Team: Iginla, Selanne lead players who debuted before 2000

The first group of players on the NHL Quarter-Century team was unveiled Thursday. The group is made up of the six players voted onto the team who made their NHL debuts before 2000.
The list includes four members of the Hockey Hall of Fame (and two expected to soon join them), a total of eight Stanley Cup championships, two Hart Trophies as NHL most valuable player, two Conn Smythe Trophies as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, two Ted Lindsay Award winners for best player as selected by members of the NHL Players' Association, eight Norris Trophies as the League's top defenseman, three Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies as the League's leading goal-scorer, two Art Ross Trophies as the League's points leader, one Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, one Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play, two Mark Messier Leadership Award winners, two NHL Foundation Player Award winners (which was presented “to the player who applies the core values of hockey – commitment, perseverance and teamwork – to enrich the lives of people in his community” from 1997-98 to 2016-17), one winner of the King Clancy Trophy, to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” and one winner of the Bill Masterton Trophy for dedication to hockey.
The Quarter-Century Team was selected via the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP from Feb. 12-April 1. The fan vote followed the reveal of all 32 NHL clubs’ first and second teams, which were announced earlier this year. The six players named to each team's First Team were eligible for selection in the Fan Vote.
Here is a look at the six players on the NHL Quarter-Century Team who made their debuts before 2000. They are listed in alphabetical order and include the club with which they made the first team. Their stats begin on Jan. 1, 2000.
Zdeno Chara, Boston Bruins
Regular-season stats: 205 goals, 458 assists, 663 points, 1,561 games
Postseason stats: 18 goals, 52 assists, 70 points, 200 games
Awards: Won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09, and in 2010-11 won the Mark Messier Award, the same season he helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup.
Bio: Selected by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft, Chara was in his third season in the League when the calendar flipped to 2000. From Jan. 1, 2000 on, he played more games than any defenseman, and he's second to forward Patrick Marleau (1,583) among all players. After four seasons with the Ottawa Senators, he signed with the Bruins in 2006, was named captain upon arrival, and in 14 seasons helped the Bruins win the Cup in 2011 and reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019. His 19 goals in 2008-09 are the most by a Boston defenseman since Ray Bourque scored that many in 1996-97. He retired in 2022 and is eligible for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025.
Quote: "His competitive drive, the way that he prepared, practices for games, in the gym, his focus, I learned from all of that. It was a privilege to be a part of it. It was also a privilege for me at a young age to learn from him. He had a great impact. … It's been an honor to be with him." -- former teammate Patrice Bergeron
Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames
Regular-season stats: 556 goals, 592 assists, 1,148 points, 1,285 games
Postseason stats: 36 goals, 30 assists, 66 points, 79 games
Awards: Iginla led the NHL with 52 goals and 96 points in 2001-02, and in addition to winning the Rocket Richard and Art Ross trophies, he was voted the Ted Lindsay Award winner that season by his fellow players. The forward also won the Richard Trophy in 2003-04, when he tied Ilya Kovalchuk and Rick Nash for the League lead with 41 goals and also helped the Calgary Flames reach the Stanley Cup Final. That same season he was honored for his work off the ice by being voted winner of the NHL Foundation Player Award for community service and the King Clancy Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contributions. In 2009, he won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.
Bio: Iginla was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (No. 11) of the 1995 NHL Draft but never played for them; he was traded to the Flames on Dec. 19, 1995. He was in his fourth NHL season with the Flames when the calendar flipped to 2000. That season saw him score at least 20 goals for the second of 13 consecutive seasons, 11 of them with at least 30 goals. He led the Flames to the Cup Final in 2004 with an NHL-best 13 playoff goals, including a short-handed goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 that was the game-winner. He was Flames captain for nine seasons, the longest tenure in franchise history. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings before retiring in 2017. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, and his No. 12 was retired by the Flames in 2019. Iginla's 556 goals since Jan. 1, 2000, are fourth among all players, and his 1,148 points are eighth. Iginla also was a stalwart in the Calgary community, with his off-ice accomplishments making him one of the most important people as well as players in Flames history.
Quote: "He's a caring, smiling, charismatic person. What we saw on the ice is that player, that force, that guy who could score goals. For me, what made Jarome a complete, complete package is what he did off the ice. What he did on the ice, we all saw it. We were all lucky enough to play with him and cherish those memories. But what he did off the ice was exceptional. Jarome had a gift of doing so with a simple autograph or shaking hands or going to a school and spending time with charities, calling someone out of the blue and making their day. That's what makes him the classiest, I think, person I've played with, on and off the ice." -- former teammate Martin Gelinas