March 2025: Equality Campaign Presented by Kaiser Permanente

On March 13, the Sharks Foundation celebrated their 30 years of impact during the Sharks vs Blackhawks game. In collaboration with NBC Sports California, the night featured stories about the Foundation’s history and positive effect on the Bay Area through the Sharks pregame broadcast. The storytelling continued throughout the intermission and postgame broadcasts with recap videos and testimonials highlighting some of the Foundation’s support of initiatives like combating local food insecurity, making the sport of hockey inclusive, and granting wishes for children battling illness. Fans that streamed the game on the Sharks Audio Network heard Sharks broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky reminisce about some of his favorite Sharks Foundation community moments from over the past 30 years and talk about the significant positive impact the Foundation has made on the lives of Bay Area residents. Rusanowsky additionally conducted an interview with Kevin Brown, Executive Director, Sharks Foundation & Head of Community Impact.

The excitement of the celebration was felt throughout SAP Center for guests attending the game.

Longtime supporters, donors, and members from non-profit organizations the Sharks Foundation has supported were hosted for a pre-game reception in the Rinkside Room. Fans were provided with “did you know” stats about the Foundation’s historical impact, as well as opportunities to financially support their work through purchasing limited-edition 30th anniversary t-shirts or making contributions online.

The night was a great success, bringing awareness to the Foundation’s past and continued efforts to support local youth and families in need and raising funds to help their Community Assist Grant Cycle program.