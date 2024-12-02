Celebrini, Smith giving Sharks good look at promising future

The Sharks took things gradually with Smith, not playing him in games on consecutive days before he helped them sweep a back-to-back set with the Seattle Kraken on Friday (8-5) and Saturday (4-2) with three points (two goals, one assist) in the two victories.

"To me, what it looks like is he's not really forcing anything anymore," Granlund said. "He's such a talented, smart player out there, he's just got to do the right things all over again and all the sudden the game kind of comes to you. You're going to find your spots when to make that great play that he really can do, so that's maybe the biggest thing. He's more comfortable and, obviously, getting on the scoreboard. That helps for sure as well."

Celebrini and Smith have a strong support system that includes veteran forward Tyler Toffoli and retired Sharks legends Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau. Celebrini lives with Thornton and his family, Smith with Marleau and his family.

"It's a huge resource for us and just because 'Jumbo' lives with Macklin, that doesn't mean 'Patty' doesn't talk to 'Mack', too," Warsofsky said. "So, I think just the resources they have from both those players is remarkable."

Celebrini and Smith also have relied on each other through their first experiences as professionals. They are roommates on the road and spend a lot of time with each other away from the rink.

"We're obviously good buddies," Smith said. "We lean on each other if we need and talk about different stuff. Even away from the rink it's good to have a guy the same age and kind of get away from hockey."

There will likely be some more growing pains ahead for Celebrini and Smith with the rebuilding Sharks, but they are already showing their potential. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery believes they're in the right hands with Warsofsky, his assistant for three seasons with South Carolina in the ECHL from 2013-16.

"I mean they're elite, talented players and I know that [Warsofsky] is going to do a good job developing them and you're going to see the talent on display," Carbery said. "Obviously, they're young players, so like any player in this league there's ups and downs that go with it. But usually, they start to find their way at this point of the year of being able to put on display those world-class talents that are the reason why they were drafted as high as they were."