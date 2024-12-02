Celebrini, Smith giving Sharks good look at promising future

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Macklin Celebrini is even surprising himself these days.
The 18-year-old center for the San Jose Sharks had just gotten off the ice following practice Monday when he learned he'd been named the NHL's First Star of the Week.
"First star of what?" Celebrini asked. "In the NHL? Holy …"
Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had seven points (four goals, three assists), including two game-winning goals, to help the Sharks (9-13-5) go 3-1-0 in four games. This came one day after he was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for November, when he led first-year players in goals (seven) and points (12) in 14 games.
Celebrini and 19-year-old rookie forward Will Smith, who also had seven points (three goals, four assists) in four games last week, have been giving the Sharks a good look at their promising future while playing key roles in their 9-6-3 turnaround following an 0-7-2 start. Each carries a four-game point streak into San Jose's visit to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA).
"It's obviously nice, but I think the bigger thing is we're winning some games right now and we're scoring a lot of goals as a team," Celebrini said. "It's not one guy or a couple guys. I feel like we're getting it from our defensemen. We're getting it from all throughout our lineup. It's nice to have that camaraderie and that chemistry throughout the lineup."