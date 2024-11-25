Wolf of Flames among top rookies in Pacific Division

Celebrini, Smith, Thompson learning on fly with Sharks

Dustin Wolf CGY

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Pacific Division (in alphabetical order):

Macklin Celebrini, F, San Jose Sharks: The center (6-foot, 190 pounds), who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has certainly had his share of bright moments this season. He's playing in a top six role and has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 11 games. Celebrini scored 46 seconds into overtime of a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 18 to become the third-youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 158 days) at the time of their first regular-season OT goal, behind Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days on Nov. 16, 2005) and Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days; Feb. 10, 2007). Celebrini averages 19:47 of ice time, has drawn three penalties, and his 40.0 percent shooting efficiency (two goals on five shots) in the high-danger areas of the ice is well above the League average (19.8 percent).

"It's tough to score in this league," Celebrini said. "It's tough to produce points, but it's also tough to keep the puck out of your net. You're playing against the best players in the world every night and every team has those special players that put up those numbers. I feel like that's been a challenge for me to learn how to defend those guys, what side of the puck to be on and making sure I'm not giving them any opportunities."

DET@SJS: Celebrini wires in winner early in OT

Cutter Gauthier, F, Anaheim Ducks: Gauthier (6-2, 200) was selected No. 5 by the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2022 NHL Draft and traded to the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2024, after he said he did not want to sign with the Flyers. The Ducks play at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Jan. 11. Gauthier leads all Pacific Division rookies with eight points (two goals, six assists), ranks second on the Ducks with 43 shots on goal and averages 14:18 of ice time in 19 games this season. Gauthier also has 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and has drawn three penalties.

"I'm more focused on him doing the right thing structurally (and) being a responsible player," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "He's got to get in on people and finish checks more, get more active physically. He's still trying to figure that out because he didn't have to do that [at Boston College]. (I'm) trying to get him to be more responsible in the defensive zone on face-off assignments."

Will Smith, F, Sharks: The first-round pick (No. 4) from the 2023 NHL Draft has four points (two goals, two assists), and has two power-play points (one goal) in 18 games. Smith averages 14:21 of ice time, including 1:54 on the power play. But that's just part of the plan the Sharks have in store for Smith (6-0, 181) this season; he most recently was right wing on a line with fellow first-year center Celebrini, and Barclay Goodrow.

"Obviously it's not development league, but I think I can still put on pounds and get more comfortable out there and getting a little more time in the gym," Smith said. "Better at skating and stuff like that is something else I'm working on."

San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said he is in constant conversation with Smith and Celebrini, explaining the ups and downs of an 82-game NHL schedule.

"You have to break it down a little bit and let the whole video clip show how plays develop in a blink of an eye," Warsofsky said. "And again, it takes some time. It's not going to happen with one meeting, one video session. It's going to take them feeling it and by making mistakes. Both of them have done that, and we know it just takes time for those (good) habits to develop."

Jack Thompson, D, Sharks: Thompson (6-1, 189), selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (No. 93) at the 2020 NHL Draft, is second among San Jose rookies with five points (two goals, three assists) and first with three power-play points (all assists) in 13 games. The 22-year-old right-handed shot, who averages 15:56 of ice time, is fourth among all NHL rookies with 20 blocked shots. Warsofsky likes Thompson's ability to move the puck, particularly out of his own end of the ice.

“He looks more comfortable, looks a bit stronger, gaining confidence,” Warsofsky said during training camp. “You can see he’s had some success. I’ve liked his game.”

The Sharks acquired Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 draft (traded to the New Jersey Devils) from the Lightning for forward Anthony Duclair and San Jose's seventh-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had 32 points (five goals, 27 assists) in 46 games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League and nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 16 games with the Sharks' AHL affiliate in San Jose last season.

SJS@PHI: Thompson deflects it in, cuts deficit

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames: Calgary traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the Devils on June 19, leaving the door open for Wolf to make his mark, and the 23-year-old has done just that. A seventh-round pick (No. 214) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Wolf (6-0, 166) leads all first-year NHL goalies with a minimum three games played in wins (8-2-1), save percentage (.926), goals-against average (2.33) and shutouts (one) in nine games (all starts). While Wolf has split time with Dan Vladar (4-4-2; .903; 2.67; in 10 games), he has taken better advantage of his time in net.

Wolf's .871 high danger save percentage ranks in the 91st percentile, well above the League average of .810, according to NHL EDGE statistics. He is 5-0-1 in his past six games after making 27 saves in a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. Only four rookie goalies have posted a longer run with Calgary: Dan Vladar (13 games in 2022-23), Rejean Lemelin (10, 1980-81), Dan Bouchard (nine, 1972-73) and Mike Vernon (seven, 1986-87).

"When he is on, he beats the play a lot so he's in position and he makes hard saves look relatively easy," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "Then it's the rebound control. He seems to know where he's putting them when he's on. But I think his biggest strength is how he reads the play. He arrives a lot of times on his feet when most goaltenders would be sliding over to make a save."

