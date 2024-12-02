Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

Sharks center, Canucks captain Hughes, Capitals defenseman Chychrun earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 1.

FIRST STAR – MACKLIN CELEBRINI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Celebrini, who on Sunday was named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November, notched 4‑3—7 and two game-winning goals in four appearances to guide the Sharks (9-13-5, 23 points) to a trio of victories. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft registered 2-1—3, highlighted by his second career decisive tally (also Nov. 18 vs. DET), in a 7-2 triumph versus the Los Angeles Kings Nov. 25. At 18 years, 165 days, he became the youngest player in franchise history with a three-point game – besting Patrick Marleau’s previous team mark (18 years, 171 days on March 5, 1998 vs. DET: 1-2—3). Celebrini then scored once in a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators Nov. 27 before collecting 1-1—2, including another game-winning goal, in an 8-5 victory against the Seattle Kraken Nov. 29. He ended the week with one assist (on the eventual decisive goal) in a 4-2 win over the Kraken Nov. 30. Celebrini sits third among rookies with 8-6—14 through 15 total contests this season despite missing 12 games due to injury. He also ranks among the leading rookies in game-winning goals (t-1st; 3), goals (2nd; 8), average time on ice (2nd; 19:48), shots on goal (3rd; 47), shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP – 4th; 17.0%) and assists (t-6th; 6).

OTT@SJS: Celebrini tucks puck in the irons off sweet dish from Eklund

SECOND STAR – QUINN HUGHES, D, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Hughes paced the NHL with eight assists and nine points in four games (1-8—9) to propel the Canucks (13-7-3, 29 points) to a 3-1-0 week. Hughes, who also shared the League lead with four helpers on the man-advantage, picked up an assist on the decisive power-play goal in a 2-0 triumph over the Boston Bruins Nov. 26. He followed that with 1-2—3, his second three-point outing of the season (also Nov. 5 at ANA: 0-3—3), in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 27. Hughes added a pair of helpers, including the primary assist on Conor Garland’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 victory against the Buffalo Sabres Nov. 29. He capped the week with 0-3—3, again assisting on the decisive overtime tally, in a 5-4 win versus the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 1 to surpass Alexander Edler for the most helpers by a defenseman in franchise history. The 25-year-old Hughes, the reigning James Norris Memorial Trophy winner, ranks second among NHL blueliners with 5-23—28 through 23 total contests this season. He also places among the top defensemen in power-play assists (t-1st; 11), assists (2nd; 23), power-play points (t-3rd; 11), shots on goal (5th; 77), average time on ice (9th; 24:52) and goals (t-9th; 5).

NYR@VAN: Hughes nets backhand goal for lead early in first

THIRD STAR – JAKOB CHYCHRUN, D, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Chychrun recorded 3-4—7 and a pair of game-winning goals in four appearances to lift the Capitals (17-6-1, 35 points) into first place in the Metropolitan Division on the strength of a perfect week. He posted his eighth career three-point performance and first in nearly a year (last Dec. 15, 2023 at DAL: 0-3—3) with 1-2—3, including the decisive tally, in a 4-1 victory against the Florida Panthers Nov. 25. Chychrun notched the primary assist on Tom Wilson’s tiebreaking goal with 3:26 remaining in regulation in a 5-4 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 27 before collecting 1-1—2, highlighted by his third career overtime goal, as Washington again rallied from a third-period deficit for a 5-4 triumph versus the New York Islanders Nov. 29. He closed the week with another tally, his eighth of the season (tied for first among NHL defensemen), in a 6-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils Nov. 30. The 26-year-old Chychrun, who was acquired by the Capitals during the offseason, has produced 8-7—15 and a +10 rating through 19 total contests in 2024-25.

NYI@WSH: Chychrun drives home the snap shot to win the game in overtime, 5-4

