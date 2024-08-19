Ceci traded to Sharks by Oilers

Cody Ceci was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Edmonton, which also traded a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to San Jose, received defenseman Ty Emberson.

Ceci had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 79 games last season. The 30-year-old defenseman also had five points (two goals, three assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Oilers advance to the Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

Ceci has one season remaining on the four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Edmonton on July 28, 2021.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 15 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ceci has 211 points (48 goals, 163 assists) in 786 regular-season games with the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and Oilers, and 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 88 playoff games.

“Cody is a solid, competitive veteran defenseman who brings a well-rounded skill set to our group," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "He’s a strong penalty killer who can also contribute offensively, and he brings extensive playoff experience. We’re excited to have him join our organization.”

Emberson had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 30 games as a rookie last season with the Sharks, who signed the 24-year-old to a one-year, $950,000 contract on July 11.

Emberson was a third-round pick (No. 73) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Earlier in the day, Edmonton acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old had two assists in 19 NHL games last season and 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 44 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. Podkolzin also played in two Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Canucks (no points).

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 137 games. He is entering the first season of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks on April 18.