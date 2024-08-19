Ceci traded to Sharks by Oilers

Deal comes after Edmonton acquired Podkolzin from Canucks earlier in day

ceci-sjs-trade

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Cody Ceci was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Edmonton, which also traded a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to San Jose, received defenseman Ty Emberson.

Ceci had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 79 games last season. The 30-year-old defenseman also had five points (two goals, three assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Oilers advance to the Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

Ceci has one season remaining on the four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Edmonton on July 28, 2021.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 15 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ceci has 211 points (48 goals, 163 assists) in 786 regular-season games with the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and Oilers, and 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 88 playoff games.

“Cody is a solid, competitive veteran defenseman who brings a well-rounded skill set to our group," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "He’s a strong penalty killer who can also contribute offensively, and he brings extensive playoff experience. We’re excited to have him join our organization.”

Emberson had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 30 games as a rookie last season with the Sharks, who signed the 24-year-old to a one-year, $950,000 contract on July 11.

Emberson was a third-round pick (No. 73) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Earlier in the day, Edmonton acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old had two assists in 19 NHL games last season and 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 44 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. Podkolzin also played in two Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Canucks (no points).

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 137 games. He is entering the first season of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks on April 18.

Related Content

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

Canucks shore up forward group with additions of DeBrusk, Heinen, Sprong

News Feed

Sharks acquire defenseman Cody Ceci and a 2025 third round draft selection in exchange for Ty Emberson

Celebrini expected to ‘drive our team’ this season, new Sharks coach says

NetApp enables a power play for San Jose Sharks’ data infrastructure

Sharks announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff schedule

Sharks Around The Bay Tour summer activation to culminate on Tuesday, September 24 with first annual Neighborhood Game

Smith ready to be ‘huge contributor’ for Sharks this season 

Sharks announce 2024-25 Celebration Games

NHL announces change to Sharks 2024-25 schedule

Sharks sign Igor Chernyshov

August "Summer of Teal" event calendar

Celebrini 'couldn't be more excited' for 1st NHL training camp with Sharks

Sharks re-sign forward Thomas Bordeleau

Dickinson eager to follow in footsteps of Burns, Karlsson for Sharks

Sharks re-sign defenseman Henry Thrun

Celebrini, Toffoli, Wennberg, Goodrow among those joining Sharks rebuild

Sharks re-sign forward Brandon Coe

Scrolling Social: 2024 Development Camp

Sharks re-sign defenseman Ty Emberson