Tuch scores short-handed in 3rd, Sabres top Sharks for 3rd win in row

Tuch poked the puck out of the defensive zone, skated down the ice, and beat Mackenzie Blackwood blocker side to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 5:27. It was his third short-handed goal of the season, tied with Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart for the most in the NHL.

"The two previous games were both tight games, so you feel good about trying to get back. The first couple shifts were exactly what we needed," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. "His penalty killing has been great, and obviously, when he gets an opportunity, he's been able to make a difference with the short-handed goals. [This] is the biggest one of the year for us."

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and Peyton Krebs and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres (11-9-1), who have won three straight and seven of nine. James Reimer made 31 saves.

"I think the main thing is to be intentional in practice,” Reimer said. “I think it is important when you're not playing a lot to be very intentional about your details and trying to treat your details like it is a game.”