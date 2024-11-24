Thornton, Sharks celebrate career with number retirement

SAN JOSE — There was a stylish top hat on his head, glistening sparkles on his dark suit and tears trickling down into his bushy salt-and-pepper beard as Joe Thornton emerged through the iconic Shark head onto the SAP Arena ice surface one more time on Saturday.

He looked up into the stands, where thousands of fans were giving him a standing ovation, and raised his arms in triumph, as if this was the final coronation to his illustrious NHL career.

To the surprise of no one, it was pure, unfiltered Jumbo Joe, in all his colorful glory.

Did you expect anything different?

After all, Thornton never did anything subtly during his 24 NHL seasons. So on this, the day his No. 19 would be retired and hoisted into the arena rafters by the San Jose Sharks, why would he start now?

“San Jose, give me that love!” he screamed into the microphone after strutting onto the stage.

Much like they’d done during his 15 seasons with the Sharks, they did just that. So did his wife, Tabea, son, River, daughter, Ayla, dad, Wayne and mother, Mary, all seated in the front row. And so, too, did the 20-plus former teammates who were on hand for his special day.

River, by the way, was also wearing a stylish chapeau too. Of course he was. Like father, like son.

This, after all, was Jumbo-palooza in all its eccentric glory, and there was nary a dry set of eyes in the house.

Especially his.

He’d grown up in the southern Ontario town of St. Thomas, smack-dab in the middle of farm country, and embarked on a hockey journey that ended up in the middle of Silicon Valley, a place he still calls home. Now, with Thornton having announced his retirement last year after finishing as the Sharks' all-time leader in assists (804), second in points (1,055) and third in games played (1,104), this was the chance for a fanbase and a community to say thank you.

“I never thought I’d live in California,” he said. “Honestly, it was just a dream.

“Growing up, I loved the Beach Boys and talked about, you know, California Dreamin'. I just think I was in love with California, and here I am right now.”

So is his banner, to hang forever beside the No. 12 of his former teammate and close friend, Patrick Marleau. And as it slowly rose toward the arena ceiling, the two iconic Sharks could be seen openly weeping.

"It truly was an honor to be your teammate, friend, and roommate," Thornton said to Marleau. "I'm absolutely humbled to have my number up there next to yours."