Thornton, Sharks celebrate career with number retirement

SAN JOSE — There was a stylish top hat on his head, glistening sparkles on his dark suit and tears trickling down into his bushy salt-and-pepper beard as Joe Thornton emerged through the iconic Shark head onto the SAP Arena ice surface one more time on Saturday.

He looked up into the stands, where thousands of fans were giving him a standing ovation, and raised his arms in triumph, as if this was the final coronation to his illustrious NHL career.

To the surprise of no one, it was pure, unfiltered Jumbo Joe, in all his colorful glory.

Did you expect anything different?

After all, Thornton never did anything subtly during his 24 NHL seasons. So on this, the day his No. 19 would be retired and hoisted into the arena rafters by the San Jose Sharks, why would he start now?

“San Jose, give me that love!” he screamed into the microphone after strutting onto the stage.

Much like they’d done during his 15 seasons with the Sharks, they did just that. So did his wife, Tabea, son, River, daughter, Ayla, dad, Wayne and mother, Mary, all seated in the front row. And so, too, did the 20-plus former teammates who were on hand for his special day.

River, by the way, was also wearing a stylish chapeau too. Of course he was. Like father, like son.

This, after all, was Jumbo-palooza in all its eccentric glory, and there was nary a dry set of eyes in the house.

Especially his.

He’d grown up in the southern Ontario town of St. Thomas, smack-dab in the middle of farm country, and embarked on a hockey journey that ended up in the middle of Silicon Valley, a place he still calls home. Now, with Thornton having announced his retirement last year after finishing as the Sharks' all-time leader in assists (804), second in points (1,055) and third in games played (1,104), this was the chance for a fanbase and a community to say thank you.

“I never thought I’d live in California,” he said. “Honestly, it was just a dream.

“Growing up, I loved the Beach Boys and talked about, you know, California Dreamin'. I just think I was in love with California, and here I am right now.”

So is his banner, to hang forever beside the No. 12 of his former teammate and close friend, Patrick Marleau. And as it slowly rose toward the arena ceiling, the two iconic Sharks could be seen openly weeping.

"It truly was an honor to be your teammate, friend, and roommate," Thornton said to Marleau. "I'm absolutely humbled to have my number up there next to yours."

Watching the proceedings on the ice were the present-day Sharks, including the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft Macklin Celebrini, who lives at Thornton’s house. Thornton made sure to thank the 18-year-old center for helping River with his math homework.

The Sharks weren’t the only team on hand. The Buffalo Sabres, who were in town to play San Jose about an hour after the ceremony, came out to see the final moments of the festivities, including the banner raising.

Thornton said the Sabres had a special place in his memory, recalling making the two-hour trip from St. Thomas to Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo to watch Pat LaFontaine play.

Buffalo was also the site of his first game as a Shark, that coming on Dec. 2, 2005, two days after he’d been traded by the Boston Bruins for forwards Wayne Primeau and Marco Sturm and defenseman Brad Stuart. He recalled hitting the goal post on his first shift, and ended up with a pair of assists in a 5-0 victory.

“When I was traded to San Jose I knew I liked the Sharks logo but I wasn’t sure how I'd look in teal,” he said.

It didn’t take long for him to realize it was the perfect fit, both on and off the ice.

To that end, former Sharks teammate Douglas Murray offered insight to just how much the community meant to Thornton.

And how much Thornton meant to it.

As the story goes, Murray got a call from Thornton one day asking if he could help move a mother and two kids into a local apartment.

“Don’t tell anyone,” Thornton told him.

When Murray arrived, he discovered the family had been homeless and the Thornton’s were helping them out.

“That’s who the Thornton’s are,” Murray said.

The next stop for the 45-year-old would appear to be the Hockey Hall of Fame next November in what will be his first year of eligibility. Thornton, after all, ranks 14th in NHL history in points (1,539) and seventh in assists (1,109).

“I’ve been in the building a couple of times,” Thornton said when asked about the potential of being inducted. “That’s a pipe dream. That stuff doesn’t happen.”

Of course, he once said the same thing about having a franchise retire his number.

And look how that turned out.

