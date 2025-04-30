In line with their Environmental Awareness campaign presented by PG&E, the Sharks Foundation and The PG&E Corporation Foundation provided a $30,000 Community Assist Grant to Walden West Foundation this April.
April 2025: Environmental Awareness Campaign P/B PG&E
Walden West Foundation aims to empower the children of Santa Clara County to develop a life-long passion for science, engineering, and environmental stewardship through their outdoor education learning experiences.
The PG&E Foundation’s $30,000 charitable donation comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers. The $30,000 grant will fund Walden West Foundation’s Building Expanded Pathways to Nature program, including the creation of 6,000 Nature Packs, and reduce camp fees for an additional 100 Title 1 students by supporting the non-profit’s tuition assistance program. This support will allow them to facilitate greater access to science camp and create collaborative partnerships with other environmental education organizations to connect campers and teachers with learning opportunities.
In addition to funding the packs, on March 24 more than 30 volunteers from Team Teal and PG&E gathered at the Walden West Science Center to pack all 6,000 bags which will be gifted to students to take their exploration efforts beyond the Walden West campus. The packs included a journal, mini-insect catcher, pencil, pencil sharpener, colored pencils, and literature on local outdoor activities. The Sharks Foundation and PG&E Foundation were proud to support this project that will hopefully inspire the next generation of environmentalists and scientists.
THE SHARKS AND MACKLIN CELEBRINI FULFILL LUKE’S MAKE-A-WISH
Last month the Sharks and all of Sharks Territory got to meet Luke Schumann, a brave 5-year-old Minnesotan introduced to the team by Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area. Luke’s wish was to meet Macklin Celebrini, skate on the ice, and attend a Sharks game. Luke was diagnosed with a rare type of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma but thankfully has been in remission since September 2024 and will continue to receive check-ups to ensure he remains cancer-free.
Luke and his family were treated to the ultimate VIP experience with festivities beginning on April 4 at Sharks Ice San Jose. Luke was presented with his own locker stall containing a custom jersey, before hitting the ice with his siblings and Macklin Celebrini. Shortly after, the entire team joined them with Luke participating in warm-up drills and even being sent to the penalty box for getting into a friendly “fight” with Celebrini. Watch the playful moment on Instagram.
When the Sharks took on the Seattle Kraken the next day, Luke arrived at the game alongside Celebrini and walked through the player’s tunnel while a crowd of Sharks front office members held welcome signs and cheered him on. He read the starting lineup in the locker room, watched warmups and the national anthem from the bench, high-fived the players as they took the ice, and received a behind-the-scenes tour of SAP Center. Post-game, Luke met up with Celebrini to check off the last item on his official to-do list: Have His Wish Come True. To watch the recap of Luke’s unforgettable experience, watch on our website.
WATCH PARTY AT HAPAS BREWERY SUPPORTS THE SHARKS FOUNDATION
On April 13, the Sharks Foundation’s Young Professionals Board hosted a watch party at Hapas Brewery in San Jose to raise funds for the Foundation. Fans in attendance had the opportunity to support their efforts by purchasing beer with Hapas generously donating 10% of proceeds going back to the cause or participating in a chance to win Sharks prizes and unique packages all while watching the Sharks take on the Calgary Flames. The party raised funds for the Sharks Foundation and provided the YPB members with an opportunity to experience planning and hosting a fundraising event.
2024-25 READING IS COOL PROGRAM INSPIRES 25,000+ STUDENTS
The 2024-25 season of Reading is Cool was one for the books! This year the program had 25,000+ students in nearly 1,000 classrooms participate throughout the Bay Area, cumulatively reading more than 45 million pages from October through March. In total, 42 classes received a reward visit for their work improving their literacy skills, including a virtual visit to Scandia Elementary located on Travis Air Force Base, and a special visit to Carolyn Clark Elementary with Sharks alumnus **Jamal Mayers** who read his book Hockey Is For Me which you can watch on our website. Additionally, Sharks defenseman Thank you, students and teachers, for another great season of reading.