April 2025: Environmental Awareness Campaign P/B PG&E

Walden West Foundation aims to empower the children of Santa Clara County to develop a life-long passion for science, engineering, and environmental stewardship through their outdoor education learning experiences.

The PG&E Foundation’s $30,000 charitable donation comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers. The $30,000 grant will fund Walden West Foundation’s Building Expanded Pathways to Nature program, including the creation of 6,000 Nature Packs, and reduce camp fees for an additional 100 Title 1 students by supporting the non-profit’s tuition assistance program. This support will allow them to facilitate greater access to science camp and create collaborative partnerships with other environmental education organizations to connect campers and teachers with learning opportunities.

In addition to funding the packs, on March 24 more than 30 volunteers from Team Teal and PG&E gathered at the Walden West Science Center to pack all 6,000 bags which will be gifted to students to take their exploration efforts beyond the Walden West campus. The packs included a journal, mini-insect catcher, pencil, pencil sharpener, colored pencils, and literature on local outdoor activities. The Sharks Foundation and PG&E Foundation were proud to support this project that will hopefully inspire the next generation of environmentalists and scientists.