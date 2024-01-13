Preview: Sharks vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 4 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The Senators are back home and ready to host the San Jose Sharks for their only visit to Canadian Tire Centre this season. Get your tickets here!

After a tough five-game road trip the Senators relish the opportunity to be back on home ice which has been much kinder to them this season, as they look to pick up their first win of the new year. The first of their two meetings this season, the Senators and Sharks split the season series last year with each taking the victory on home ice.

Coming into this one the Senators have faced some injury woes with Josh Norris suffering an injury against Calgary that has kept him from skating since then. Additionally, Anton Forsberg injured his groin and was sent for an MRI yesterday and will be out today as the Sens recalled goaltender Mads Sogaard from Belleville. Lastly, though he skated in a full-contact jersey yesterday, Rourke Chartier appears to still be out after sustaining an upper body injury against Dallas back on Dec. 15.

After their late game rally came up just short against Buffalo, look for the Senators to be looking to make a statement here early. Claude Giroux, who just celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday, seemed to try to put the team on his back scoring twice late to bring the Senators back within one goal while tying Tim Stützle for the team lead in points. Expect him and the rest of the leadership group to be fired up for the home fans as the Senators look to regain their footing here.

San Jose got the proverbial monkey off their back in their last outing against Montreal, winning 3-2 ending a 12-game losing streak. While this Sharks team may sit in last place in the NHL they're certainly not one to sleep on. Led by Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund with 13 and 12 goals respectively, this Sharks team can be sneaky and find the back of the net.

The Sharks have been dealt their fair share of injuries this season. They lost Matt Benning to a season-ending hip injury, and are currently without Logan Couture, Nico Sturm, Jacob MacDonald, Givani Smith and most recently Ty Emberson who suffered an undisclosed injury in the Sharks game against the Maple Leafs. With all that adversity they have not made excuses and show up and compete night after night. Fresh off a win in Montreal, they will look to carry that momentum and try to make it back-to-back wins today.

Beyond what's sure to be an electric game here at Canadian Tire Centre, fans in attendance will get to soak in the Star Wars theme all day long. A Sens Star Wars puzzle giveaway for the first 7,000 fans, Star Wars characters, a photo stand and more for fans to enjoy!