The NHL announced this evening that Senators Captain, Brady Tkachuk has been named an 2024 NHL All-Star.

This year's selection marks Tkachuk's fourth straight All-Star weekend after replacing Auston Matthews in 2020, replacing Drake Batherson in 2022, and being selected last season.

In 33 games this season, Tkachuk paces the Senators with 16 goals on pace for a career best 40 goals and adds 11 helpers good for 27 points, nearly a point per game player this season.