Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

The 2024-25 season was one filled with career milestones for the Ottawa Senators.

Year_End_Milestones_1920x1080
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The 2024-25 season was one filled with career milestones for the Ottawa Senators. 21 players that suited up for the Sens hit at least one career milestone over the course of the regular and postseason. As we head into the offseason, it's time to look back on what the team achieved.

Adam Gaudette

Adam Gaudette joined the Senators as a free agent last summer. Outside expectations for Gaudette did not have him as a frontrunner to make the Senators’ roster from training camp, let alone make the impact he did this season. From the get-go, Gaudette knew he was capable of being an impactful player in the NHL. This year saw the forward hit multiple career milestones with the Senators.

In 81 regular season games with the Senators, Gaudette recorded 19 goals and seven assists for 26 points. Both his games played and goal totals marked new career highs. The Senators' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 15 marked the 300th of Gaudette's career.

Gaudette skated in all six of the Senators’ playoff games, during which he scored a goal and two assists for a three-point total. The goal, which came in game two of the Senators’ series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, was Gaudette’s first playoff goal of his NHL career.

Anton Forsberg

The Senators tied for a league-lead in total shutouts this season with an impressive 10. Anton Forsberg, who played in 30 games, was a large contributor with three shutouts of his own — a career best.

Brady Tkachuk

Brady Tkachuk had an impressive season for the Senators, recording 55 points (29 goals, 26 assists) in 79 regular season games. The Tkaptain also hit numerous personal milestones, including a trio of career ones. On November 27, Tkachuk picked up a pair of assists in the Senators’ 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks — the first of which marked the 200th of his career.

On February 1, in the Senators' dominant 6-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild, Brady Tkachuk recorded a goal and an assist for the 100th multi-point game of his career.

On March 8, Tkachuk scored the game winner in the Senators 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Rangers. The game marked the 500th of Tkachuk’s NHL career. With the goal, Tkachuk set a new franchise record for most overtime goals in a single season with four. Just three days later on March 11 (a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers), Tkachuk scored just 24 seconds into the game for his 400th NHL point.

Skating in all six of the Senators’ playoff games, Tkachuk played a vital role in the team’s postseason success as a leader both on and off the ice. In those six games, Tkachuk led the team in points with four goals and three assists. Tkachuk’s first goal, which came on April 22 in game two against the Maple Leafs, marked the first playoff goal of his career.

Tkachuk moved up the franchise ranks in three different categories: 4th all time in goals scored (191), 9th all time in assists (213) and 6th all time in points (404).

Claude Giroux

Claude Giroux continued to provide a valuable veteran presence for the Senators this season, while also contributing offensively. Giroux skated in 81 games with the Senators this season, recording 50 points in the form of 15 goals and 35 assists. Of those 81 games, the Senators matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on November 19 marked the 1,200th of Giroux’s career.

On January 30, in the Senators’ 5-4 overtime win over the Washington Capitals, Giroux picked up an assist for the 1,100th point of his NHL career, becoming the seventh active player to achieve such a feat.

Giroux played in all six of the Senators playoff games, recording a goal and four assists for five points. The Senators’ 4-0 win on April 29 marked Giroux’s 100th career playoff game played.

Donovan Sebrango

Defenceman Donovan Sebrango skated in a pair of games for the Senators in January this season. The first game, a tight defensive game against the Washington Capitals on January 16, marked Sebrango’s NHL debut.

Drake Batherson

The 2024-25 season saw Drake Batherson continue to elevate his play to a new level, both with and away from the puck. Playing in all 82 regular season games with the Sens, Batherson totalled 26 goals and 42 assists for 68 points. With those stats, the 27-year old forward hit a new career high in both assists and points. On December 11, the Senators defeated the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 5-1 — in large part thanks to Batherson who scored a natural hat trick with the first goal marking the 100th of his career.

As well, Batherson recorded a goal and an assist in six postseason games with the Senators. The goal marked the first playoff goal of Batherson’s career.

Dylan Cozens

Acquired by the Senators via trade at the deadline in March, Dylan Cozens came to Ottawa excited to make an impact in the thick of the Senators’ hunt for a playoff spot. The forward wasted no time doing so, picking up an assist in his first game as a Senator and scoring in the following game.

On March 11, Cozens scored a goal in the Senators’ 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The goal marked Cozens’ 200th point of his career. Additionally, Cozens skated in 82 regular season games split between the Senators and Buffalo Sabres, marking a new career high.

In the Senators’ six playoff games against the Maple Leafs, Cozens tallied a goal and an assist. The goal, which came in the Senators’ 4-0 victory over the Leafs on April 29, marked his first NHL playoff goal.

Jake Sanderson

The 2024-25 season was one of firsts and bests for Jake Sanderson, who took great strides to establish himself as a top defenceman in the NHL. In 80 regular season games with the Senators, Sanderson scored 11 goals and 46 assists for 57 points ­— marking career bests in games played, goals, assists and points.

Sanderson also hit a trio of career milestones. On January 16, Sanderson skated in the 200thNHL game of his career. Less than a month later on February 1, Sanderson had a stellar four-point night with a goal and three assists, which saw him reach the 100-point marker of his career in the Sens’ 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. With his assist on April 11 in the Senators’ 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, Sanderson reached the 100-assist mark in his career.

Most recently, Jake Sanderson picked up his first career playoff goal — in dramatic fashion. The goal was the game-winner in overtime in the Senators’ 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs on April 26.

Leevi Meriläinen

When Leevi Meriläinen joined the Senators in December for injury relief, there was little expectation for the young goaltender. Having played just two NHL games prior to his call up, the opportunity was his for the taking — and take it he did.

The Finnish goaltender played 12 games for the Senators, posting an 8-3-1 record with a 1.99 goals against average and a .925% save percentage alongside three shutouts. Meriläinen’s games played, wins, and shutouts all marked career highs for the 22-year old.

The Senators’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks on December 22 saw Meriläinen earn his first career NHL win. Then, on January 11 the Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-0 when Meriläinen made 29 saves for his first NHL shutout of his career.

Linus Ullmark

Like his goaltending counterparts in Forsberg and Meriläinen, Linus Ullmark also hit a new career high in shutouts this season with four, adding to the team’s impressive total of 10. In addition to his four in the regular season, Ullmark picked up a 29-save shutout on April 29 in the Senators’ 4-0 victory over the Maple Leafs, which marked the first playoff shutout of his career.

Michael Amadio

The 2024-25 season was a reunion for the Senators and Michael Amadio, who rejoined the team following his five-game stint back in 2021. In 72 games with the Senators this year, Amadio recorded 11 goals and 16 assists for a total of 27 points — hitting a new single-season high in assists. As well, on December 17 Michael Amadio skated in his 400th career NHL game in the Senators’ shutout win over the Seattle Kraken, in which he recorded an assist.

Nikolas Matinpalo

Joining the Senators in January as a call up, Nikolas Matinpalo wasted no time proving himself to be an NHL-regular. The rookie defenseman played in 41 regular season games with the Senators, recording a goal and three assists for four points. In all four facets (games played, goals, assists and points), Matinpalo hit career highs.

On April 6, Matinpalo scored in the Senators 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets to record his first career NHL goal.

Ridly Greig

It was a breakout year for Ridly Greig, whose game seemed to take the next step in all aspects. The young forward played 78 regular season games for the Senators, scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists for 34 points. His games played, assists, and points totals all marked new career highs.

As well, Greig played an impactful role for the Senators in the playoffs, during which he scored his first career playoff goal on April 20, in what was also his first career playoff game.

Shane Pinto

Shane Pinto recorded a pair of career milestones as well as a pair of career highs in the 2024-25 season. In 70 games, Pinto scored 21 goals alongside 16 assists for 37 points, marking career highs in goals and points.

On March 29, the Senators’ 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets was a two-for-one game for Pinto. In what was his 200th game of his career, the 24-year old forward registered the 100th point of his career in what was a two-assist night for him.

Pinto played in all six of the Senators’ playoff games against the Maple Leafs, tallying a goal and an assist. The goal marked the first playoff goal of his NHL career.

Thomas Chabot

Thomas Chabot has been a steady presence on the Senators blueline for seasons now, establishing himself as one of the team’s top defencemen. The 2024-25 season was just another example of the 28-year old’s talents on the ice.

Chabot skated in 80 games for the Senators, a new career high, tallying nine goals and 36 assists for 45 points. This season, Chabot moved into 7th all time in franchise assists, currently sitting at a total of 233.

A trio of milestones were also achieved by Chabot this season. On October 27, Chabot reached the 200-assist marker in his career with an assist in the Senators’ game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Later, on March 22, Chabot played in the 500th game of his career when the Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2.

On April 11, when the Senators took on the Montreal Canadiens and won by a score of 5-2, Chabot recorded an assist for the 300th point of his career.

In six playoff games with the Senators, Chabot recorded a goal and three assists. The goal, which came in the team’s 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs on April 29, marked the first playoff goal of Chabot’s career.

Tim Stützle

Tim Stützle continues to impress and make a name for himself in the NHL more every season. This year was no different, as the talented German forward hit numerous milestones and set new career highs.

In 82 regular season games, Stützle scored 24 goals and 55 assists for 79 points, leading the team in points and marking a new career high for assists. Additionally, he moved into 10th all time in franchise assists with 211.

The forward skated in his 300thcareer NHL game on November 12 in the Senators’ 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Upon hitting that marker, he officially became the highest-scoring German-born player through 300 games with 267 career points. Less than two weeks later, Stützle scored his 100th career NHL goal against the Vancouver Canucks on November 23.

The Senators’ 5-2 defeat of the Nashville Predators on February 3 saw Stützle record his 300thNHL point with a goal in the team’s win.

On March 3 in the Senators’ 5-4 shootout win over the Washington Capitals, Stützle set a new franchise record for the longest assist streak at 11 games. The night also saw Stützle record the 200th assist of his NHL career.

On March 13, Stützle recorded his 203rd career assist in the Senators’ 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins which moved him into 10th all-time for assists in franchise history.

On March 22, Stützle recorded his 50th assist of the season in the Sens’ 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, marking his third consecutive 50-assist season and becoming just the third player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

In the Senators’ six games of the postseason, Stützle recorded two goals and three assists for a total of five points. His first goal came in the Senators’ 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on April 26, marking his first career playoff goal.

Tyler Kleven

Tyler Kleven truly made a name for himself during the Senators’ playoff series against the Maple Leafs, when the rookie defenceman grew into his game and showed what he is truly capable of. However, it was during the regular season that Kleven hit four career highs alongside one of the biggest firsts of a players’ career.

In 79 regular season games with the Senators, Kleven totalled 10 points in the form of six goals and four assists. His games played, goal total, assist total and point total all marked career highs. Additionally, Kleven’s goal in the Senators 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on November 27 marked the first in the NHL.

Games Played Milestones

Artem Zub

  • 300 games

Nick Cousins

  • 600 games

Nick Jensen

  • 600 games

Travis Hamonic

  • 900 games

