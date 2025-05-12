Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

The 2024-25 season was one filled with career milestones for the Ottawa Senators. 21 players that suited up for the Sens hit at least one career milestone over the course of the regular and postseason. As we head into the offseason, it's time to look back on what the team achieved.

Adam Gaudette

Adam Gaudette joined the Senators as a free agent last summer. Outside expectations for Gaudette did not have him as a frontrunner to make the Senators’ roster from training camp, let alone make the impact he did this season. From the get-go, Gaudette knew he was capable of being an impactful player in the NHL. This year saw the forward hit multiple career milestones with the Senators.

In 81 regular season games with the Senators, Gaudette recorded 19 goals and seven assists for 26 points. Both his games played and goal totals marked new career highs. The Senators' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 15 marked the 300th of Gaudette's career.

Gaudette skated in all six of the Senators’ playoff games, during which he scored a goal and two assists for a three-point total. The goal, which came in game two of the Senators’ series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, was Gaudette’s first playoff goal of his NHL career.