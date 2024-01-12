Post-game Recap: Senators vs Sabres

GettyImages-1918195252

The Ottawa Senators made a late push in Buffalo, but couldn't find a way to earn their first win of this road trip. 

Despite a hearty comeback from a three-goal deficit, to have a shot at tying the game with the empty net, the Senators couldn't find a way to put a fourth goal past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. 

The game got off to a tough start as Sens goaltender Anton Forsberg left with a groin injury and could not return. This forced Joonas Korpisalo back into action to close out the road trip. 

Despite falling behind 4-1 early in the second period the Senators settled down and were able to push the pace and were able to bring the game within a single goal with just under 9 minutes remaining in the third when Claude Girous scored his second of the game.

Recap: Senators at Sabres 1.11.24

Three Takeaways

  1. Claude Giroux's second marker of the game gave him double-digit goals on the season for the 15th straight season.
  2. Tim Stützle led the team in ice-time by logged a whopping 25:03 of ice time to close off the road trip.
  3. Jakob Chychrun led the team in shots with 5 shots on goal from the veteran blueliner.

Photo of the Game

GettyImages-1918194996

