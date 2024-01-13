Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

The Sharks are in town for the first of two meetings between these two and their only trip to Canadian Tire Centre this season.

The Senators are on the hunt for their first win of 2024 after a tough five-game road trip to kick off the new year. On that road trip, interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that he has saw a notable improvement from the Senators each game and look to put it all together today. Led by Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle with 34 points each and Brady Tkachuk pacing the Sens with 17 goals, look for the Senators stars to take command today.

The Sharks enter this contest fresh off a win in Montreal that broke a 12-game losing streak. While injuries have been a lingering issue for the Sharks this season, without five skaters, the Sharks haven't let that be an excuse. Led by Tomas Hertl and Mikael Granlund with 29 and 28 points respectively, and Fabian Zetterlund adding in 12 goals, this Sharks team can't be slept on.

2. Roster report:

Interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned in his media availability yesterday that goaltender Anton Forsberg was getting an MRI and would be out for today's game. With that news the Senators recalled Mads Sogaard from Belleville. Additionally, Martin mentioned that Josh Norris was unlikely to play today having not skated since sustaining an injury against the Calgary Flames. 

With no morning skate with the early start, below is how the Senators lined up against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

During the Senators outing against Buffalo things looked dire for the Senators down 4-1 heading into the third period. Enter stage left Claude Giroux. Giroux got some momentum back for the Senators when he back-handed in a goal off a turnover caused by Ridly Greig less than one minute into the period. With a little under nine minutes remaining in the game, Giroux struck again on a slap shot off another forced turnover in the offensive end. While the game didn't go the way they would have liked it to, Giroux showed that he can light a fire under this group.

OTT@BUF: Giroux scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Fresh off his 36th birthday, Giroux is tied for the team lead in points with 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points. On pace for his seventh 75 point season of his career, Giroux has shown no true signs of slowing down. With the Senators needing a spark to turn this around and pick up their first win of 2024 look for Giroux to light that fire here again.

OTT@BUF: Giroux scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

4. Star Wars game:

Fans at Canadian Tire Centre today will be experience a galaxy far, far away right here in Ottawa!

The first 7,000 fans to arrive at Canadian Tire Centre will get their very own 500 piece Star Wars themed Senators puzzle!

Additionally, fans can find their favourite Star Wars characters through out Canadian Tire Centre all game long!

Looking for a memento? Fans can take their photo against special back drops at the top of Gate One!

5. Where to watch:

Today's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS2 in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

