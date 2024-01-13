Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT

1. The set up:

The Sharks are in town for the first of two meetings between these two and their only trip to Canadian Tire Centre this season.

The Senators are on the hunt for their first win of 2024 after a tough five-game road trip to kick off the new year. On that road trip, interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that he has saw a notable improvement from the Senators each game and look to put it all together today. Led by Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle with 34 points each and Brady Tkachuk pacing the Sens with 17 goals, look for the Senators stars to take command today.

The Sharks enter this contest fresh off a win in Montreal that broke a 12-game losing streak. While injuries have been a lingering issue for the Sharks this season, without five skaters, the Sharks haven't let that be an excuse. Led by Tomas Hertl and Mikael Granlund with 29 and 28 points respectively, and Fabian Zetterlund adding in 12 goals, this Sharks team can't be slept on.